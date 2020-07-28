Technology News
loading
Mi 10 Pro Plus May Just Have Set a Massive AnTuTu Score, Tipped to Be Powered by Snapdragon 865

The mystery Xiaomi smartphone thought to be Mi 10 Pro Plus has recorded an AnTuTu benchmarking score of 687,422.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 July 2020 19:14 IST
A Xiaomi phone with the same model number was certified by China's 3C website earlier this month

Highlights
  • Mystery Xiaomi smartphone has got 687,422 AnTuTu score.
  • The phone has already been certified by China's 3C website.
  • The alleged Mi 10 Pro Plus is powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC.

A mystery smartphone from Xiaomi has reportedly got a massive score on AnTuTu benchmarks. The handset in question is a device with model number M2007J1SC that has recorded a benchmarking score of 687,422. What's interesting is that a phone with the same model number has already been certified by China's 3C website earlier this month, and was linked to a 120W charger. Given the high scores, it is speculated that this particular handset is a premium variant of the Mi 10 Pro and is being called the Mi 10 Pro Plus.

According to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station, the Xiaomi smartphone has garnered 182,883 points in CPU, 292,704 points in GPU, 115,687 points in memory and 96,148 points in UX tests. The tipster also claims that Mi 10 series smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, and not the Snapdragon 865+. The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel was thought to have received a record score earlier, at 648,871.

A report by GSMArena also mentions that Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has already teased the specifications of an upcoming device with top-of-the-line specifications, which include stereo speakers, a high-refresh rate screen, an in-display fingerprint sensor, cooling tech, a powerful camera, and wireless charging. Speculations are rife that the executive could be talking about the phone mentioned above. Rumour mill suggests that the handset will debut in August in China. As mentioned, the model number M2007J1SC was spotted by the same tipster earlier this month.

Currently, Xiaomi has only one phone of the Mi 10 series in India. The Mi 10 5G (Review) is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the 128GB storage variant, while its 256GB option can be purchased for Rs. 54,999. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The handset has a quad rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor with wide-angle lens, and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras. On the front is a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Mi 10 Pro Plus, Mi 10 Pro Plus Specifications, Xiaomi
