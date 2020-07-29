Mi 10 Pro Plus Tipped to Be Fastest Charging Phone of 2020

Mi 10 Pro Plus could be the fastest charging phone to be released this year, according to tipster Digital Chat Station. This post comes a day after a Xiaomi smartphone reportedly posted an impressive score on AnTuTu benchmarks. The device, with model number M2007J1SC, recorded a benchmarking score of 687,422. Earlier this week, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has also teased the specifications of an upcoming phone with top-class specifications. Considering all these developments, it can be speculated that the upcoming handset may be Xiaomi's premium offering, the Mi 10 Pro Plus.

Tipster Digital Chat Station took to Weibo to post that the Mi 10 Pro Plus may support the fastest charging device this year. The post suggested that the upcoming phone may feature a combination of wired, wireless, and reverse wireless charging technology.

Yesterday, the same tipster also shared the AnTuTu benchmarking scores of a Xiaomi device with model number M2007J1SC. Scoring 182,883 points in CPU, 292,704 points in GPU, 115,687 points in memory and 96,148 points in UX tests, the device had a total score of 687,422. In comparison, the high-end Lenovo Legion Phone Duel posted a score of 648,871. The rumour mill suggests that this device may be the upcoming Mi 10 Pro Plus.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus specifications, launch (expected)

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun teased the high-end specifications of an upcoming phone. It is expected to come with wireless charging, a high-refresh rate screen, a powerful camera with 30x and above zoom, an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers and inbuilt cooling technology.

Jun also said that the device's battery may have a capacity of 4,500mAh and above. Its front and rear optical sensors are expected to come with sensitive automatic brightness control. In terms of connectivity and communication with other devices, it is expected to support near-field communication (NFC) and an infrared remote control.

Going by the possible specifications, it can be speculated that the upcoming phone may be the Mi 10 Pro Plus. In another tip, Digital Chat Station also suggested that the Mi 10 Pro Plus, which is likely the premium version of Mi 10 Pro, may be launched in China in August. Xiaomi is yet to officially confirm the specifications, launch and other details of the upcoming device.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.