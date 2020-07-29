Technology News
loading

Mi 10 Pro Plus Tipped to Be Fastest Charging Phone of 2020

Mi 10 Pro Plus is expected to feature a combination of wired, wireless, and reverse wireless charging technology.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 29 July 2020 17:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi 10 Pro Plus Tipped to Be Fastest Charging Phone of 2020

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

A Xiaomi phone, with model number M2007J1SC, posted impressive scores on AnTuTu benchmarks

Highlights
  • Mi 10 Pro Plus may launch in August
  • It may be the fastest charging premium smartphone this year
  • Mi 10 Pro Plus may feature stereo speakers and a powerful camera

Mi 10 Pro Plus could be the fastest charging phone to be released this year, according to tipster Digital Chat Station. This post comes a day after a Xiaomi smartphone reportedly posted an impressive score on AnTuTu benchmarks. The device, with model number M2007J1SC, recorded a benchmarking score of 687,422. Earlier this week, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has also teased the specifications of an upcoming phone with top-class specifications. Considering all these developments, it can be speculated that the upcoming handset may be Xiaomi's premium offering, the Mi 10 Pro Plus.

Tipster Digital Chat Station took to Weibo to post that the Mi 10 Pro Plus may support the fastest charging device this year. The post suggested that the upcoming phone may feature a combination of wired, wireless, and reverse wireless charging technology.

Yesterday, the same tipster also shared the AnTuTu benchmarking scores of a Xiaomi device with model number M2007J1SC. Scoring 182,883 points in CPU, 292,704 points in GPU, 115,687 points in memory and 96,148 points in UX tests, the device had a total score of 687,422. In comparison, the high-end Lenovo Legion Phone Duel posted a score of 648,871. The rumour mill suggests that this device may be the upcoming Mi 10 Pro Plus.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus specifications, launch (expected)

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun teased the high-end specifications of an upcoming phone. It is expected to come with wireless charging, a high-refresh rate screen, a powerful camera with 30x and above zoom, an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers and inbuilt cooling technology.

Jun also said that the device's battery may have a capacity of 4,500mAh and above. Its front and rear optical sensors are expected to come with sensitive automatic brightness control. In terms of connectivity and communication with other devices, it is expected to support near-field communication (NFC) and an infrared remote control.

Going by the possible specifications, it can be speculated that the upcoming phone may be the Mi 10 Pro Plus. In another tip, Digital Chat Station also suggested that the Mi 10 Pro Plus, which is likely the premium version of Mi 10 Pro, may be launched in China in August. Xiaomi is yet to officially confirm the specifications, launch and other details of the upcoming device.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus Specifications, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus Launch, Xiaomi
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
LG Velvet 5G With Dimensity 800 SoC Spotted in Google Play Console Listing: Report

Related Stories

Mi 10 Pro Plus Tipped to Be Fastest Charging Phone of 2020
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi TV Stick to Launch in India on August 5, Xiaomi Reveals
  2. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  3. Government Bans 47 Additional Chinese Apps in India: Report
  4. Realme C15 With Helio G35 SoC, Massive 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  5. OnePlus Nord Review
  6. Realme C11 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Website
  7. Three Things Reliance Jio Hyped That Didn't Work Out
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Gets a New 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant
  9. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Go on Sale in India via Online, Offline Retailers
  10. OnePlus Nord vs Realme X3 SuperZoom: Best Phone Under Rs. 30,000?
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi 10 Pro Plus Tipped to Be Fastest Charging Phone of 2020
  2. LG Velvet 5G With Dimensity 800 SoC Spotted in Google Play Console Listing: Report
  3. Turkey Passes Law to Regulate Social Media Content
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+ Surface on Google Play Console; Renders Leak With iPad Pro-Like Design
  5. OnePlus Phones to Get Always-on Display Feature, Co-Founder Pete Lau Teases
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Tipped to Integrate Improved Exynos 990 SoC
  7. Mi TV Stick With Android TV, Full-HD Streaming to Launch in India on August 5, Xiaomi Reveals
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Is the Name of Company's Next Foldable Phone: Report
  9. Tesla Open to Licensing Software, Supplying Batteries to Other Automakers: Elon Musk
  10. Spotify Group Session Allows 5 People to Listen Together Remotely; Chromecast Support Added to Desktop App, Web Client
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com