Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi Rumoured to Launch Mi 10 Pro Plus, New Products on August 11 at 10th Anniversary Virtual Event

Xiaomi Rumoured to Launch Mi 10 Pro Plus, New Products on August 11 at 10th Anniversary Virtual Event

Xiaomi co-founder will give a public speech on August 11 and is expected to launch some new products as well.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 August 2020 17:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Rumoured to Launch Mi 10 Pro Plus, New Products on August 11 at 10th Anniversary Virtual Event

Xiaomi virtual event will celebrate the company’s 10th anniversary

Highlights
  • Xiaomi virtual event scheduled for August 11
  • It will start at 7:30pm local time (5pm IST)
  • Xiaomi may launch multiple new products at the event

Xiaomi could launch the Mi 10 Pro Plus and other new products at a virtual event on August 11 celebrating the company's 10th anniversary. Xiaomi's Vice President, Lu Weibing shared a post on Weibo to announce the event. At the event, co-founder of Xiaomi, Lei Jun, will give a speech talking about the past, present, and future of the company. More details about what can be expected from the event should be made clear in the coming days.

The Weibo post by Xiaomi Vice President Lu Weibing comes with a poster commemorating the company's 10th anniversary and announcing the virtual event for August 11 at 7:30pm local time (5pm IST). The post states that the co-founder of Xiaomi, Lei Jun will give a public speech about the company's beginnings and where it's headed. Additionally, following the hashtag in the post shows there will also be a new product launch, which could be the rumoured Mi 10 Pro Plus (not the official name). Xiaomi has not shared where the event will be streamed but more information on the same is expected in the coming days.

A known tipster with pseudonym Digital Chat Station (translated) shared the post on Twitter and said several new products including smartphones are expected to be unveiled at the event. Xiaomi has not shared anything about what it will unveil, but the Mi 10 Pro Plus has been popping up in leaks and benchmarking websites.

The Mi 10 Pro Plus was reportedly spotted on AnTuTu benchmarking website and is said to come with the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The same tipster previously stated that it might be the fastest charging phone of 2020. It is also expected to come with a high refresh rate screen, wireless charging, a powerful camera with 30x or more zoom, and stereo speakers.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi 10th Anniversary, Mi 10 Pro Plus
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Microsoft TikTok US Acquisition: Deal Talks Draw Criticism in China
Microsoft Nears Big Bet on TikTok After Risky LinkedIn Deal Shows Promise

Related Stories

Xiaomi Rumoured to Launch Mi 10 Pro Plus, New Products on August 11 at 10th Anniversary Virtual Event
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4a Price, Specifications, Renders Leak Ahead of Today's Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Leaked User Manual Confirms Leaked Details
  3. Realme V5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched
  4. Amazon Prime Day Sale in India: How to Find the Best Deals
  5. OnePlus Could Launch Two More Nord-Like Budget Phones Soon: Report
  6. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins on August 6: Top Deals Previewed
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Honor 9A, Honor 9S Launched in India Featuring Huawei’s AppGallery
  9. Moto G9 Plus Spotted in US FCC Database, Battery Details Tipped
  10. Philips Expands Its Audio Range in India With Four New Products
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Rumoured to Launch Mi 10 Pro Plus, New Products on August 11 at 10th Anniversary Virtual Event
  2. Microsoft TikTok US Acquisition: Deal Talks Draw Criticism in China
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Tipped to Come With UWB Technology for Fast File Transfer
  4. Zoom to Shift to 'Partner-Only' Model, Suspend Direct Sales in China From August 23
  5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy A50 Start Receiving August 2020 Security Patch: Report
  6. Philips TAT4205BK, TAN2215BK Wireless Headphones, HTL4080 and HTL1045 Soundbars Launched in India
  7. Microsoft Cortana Support for Android, iOS to End in Early 2021
  8. JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 8,499
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Case Renders Leak, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Snapdragon Model Spotted on Geekbench
  10. iQoo 5 Series May Launch This Month, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com