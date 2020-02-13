Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro India Launch Teased by Xiaomi India Boss Manu Kumar Jain

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro have gone official, and with it, fans have started wondering whether the Mi 10-series phones will make their way to India or not. After all, Xiaomi has not launched a Mi-series flagship smartphone in India after the Mi 5. But things might change this year. Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has teased that the Mi 10-series phones might come to India after all. Jain mentioned that the company will have to import the entire stock of Mi 10 series phones from China due to manufacturing limitations here in India.

Whoa!!????

Here's #Mi10 with all the specs one can imagine in a smartphone - SD 865, #108MP ????, 5G and more.



Mi fans, we're working hard to give you all first access to cutting edge smartphone technology in India.



Know what I mean?????#Xiaomi ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/d6r9ngn9JE — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 13, 2020

Jain mentioned in a tweet that the Chinese smartphone maker is working hard to let fans get access to the technology packed inside the Mi 10-series phones. In a subsequent tweet, the Xiaomi executive wrote that the company will have to rely exclusively on imports because Xiaomi's manufacturing facilities in India are not advanced and well-equipped enough to produce such a high-end smartphone. And since the imports will incur additional costs, the pricing of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro might be higher than their asking pricing in China.

However, making such a device requires state of the art facilities, which are not available in India.



We will have to import 100% of units if we launch the #Mi10 in India. Hence, it will have a different pricing model than usual.



RT???? with #Mi10 if you want to see it in India. https://t.co/FbRGe4tvjL — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 13, 2020

Earlier this year, Xiaomi told Gadgets 360 that it will bring premium smartphones under the Mi label in India this year. Notably, Xiaomi promised back in 2019 that it will launch a phone with a 108-megapixel camera in India. But Xiaomi's first phone with a 108-megapixel camera – the Mi Note 10 aka Mi CC9 Pro – never made it to India. With the Mi 10, Xiaomi might finally make good on its promise.

Moreover, XDA-Developer reports that the company has started developing MIUI 11 builds for two phones with the codename ‘umi' and ‘cmi' that represent the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro respectively. The MIU1 11 builds are being developed for India, alongside a host of other regions. What this means is Xiaomi is getting the software part ready for the Mi 10-series' launch in India. However, the company is yet to reveal details regarding the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro's arrival in the country.

