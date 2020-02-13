Technology News
Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro India Launch Teased by Xiaomi India Boss Manu Kumar Jain

Xiaomi will have to import all Mi 10-series phones from China.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 13 February 2020 16:44 IST
Xiaomi has reportedly started working on MIUI 11 builds of Mi 10 series for the Indian market

Highlights
  • Xiaomi might launch the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro in India, teased Jain
  • The company will have to rely exclusively on imports from China
  • Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro might be priced higher in India

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro have gone official, and with it, fans have started wondering whether the Mi 10-series phones will make their way to India or not. After all, Xiaomi has not launched a Mi-series flagship smartphone in India after the Mi 5. But things might change this year. Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has teased that the Mi 10-series phones might come to India after all. Jain mentioned that the company will have to import the entire stock of Mi 10 series phones from China due to manufacturing limitations here in India.

 

 

Jain mentioned in a tweet that the Chinese smartphone maker is working hard to let fans get access to the technology packed inside the Mi 10-series phones. In a subsequent tweet, the Xiaomi executive wrote that the company will have to rely exclusively on imports because Xiaomi's manufacturing facilities in India are not advanced and well-equipped enough to produce such a high-end smartphone. And since the imports will incur additional costs, the pricing of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro might be higher than their asking pricing in China.

 

 

Earlier this year, Xiaomi told Gadgets 360 that it will bring premium smartphones under the Mi label in India this year. Notably, Xiaomi promised back in 2019 that it will launch a phone with a 108-megapixel camera in India. But Xiaomi's first phone with a 108-megapixel camera – the Mi Note 10 aka Mi CC9 Pro – never made it to India. With the Mi 10, Xiaomi might finally make good on its promise.

Moreover, XDA-Developer reports that the company has started developing MIUI 11 builds for two phones with the codename ‘umi' and ‘cmi' that represent the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro respectively. The MIU1 11 builds are being developed for India, alongside a host of other regions. What this means is Xiaomi is getting the software part ready for the Mi 10-series' launch in India. However, the company is yet to reveal details regarding the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro's arrival in the country.

Is Realme C3 price likely to usher in a budget smartphone revolution? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Manu Kumar Jain, Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro
