Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Android 11 Beta 1 Now Available to Download

Xiaomi announces Android 11 Beta 1 for Mi 10 Pro

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 18 June 2020 19:00 IST
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Android 11 Beta 1 Now Available to Download

Xiaomi has now announced Android 11 Beta for the Mi 10 Pro

Highlights
  • Xiaomi has released Android 11 Beta for the Mi 10 series
  • It is not recommended for end-users to flash this ROM
  • Google recently released a minor patch to fix bugs

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is now getting the official Android 11 Beta update for download. The beta of the upcoming version of Android is mainly for developers to work on the Android 11 before it is rolled out to the masses. Xiaomi initially released the beta build of Android 11 for its Mi 10 smartphone only, but it is now available for the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro as well. This beta version of Android 11 does not have Xiaomi's skin MIUI on it, and is Android in its true vanilla form.

 

Xiaomi announced via its forums that Android 11 Beta 1 is now available for its Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones.

Xiaomi had already announced the beta build coming to the Mi 10, and with the new announcement the Mi 10 Pro is also getting the beta ROMs.

Xiaomi mentions that the Android 11 Beta is primarily for Android developers to adapt their own apps to the upcoming version of Android and not for the end consumer. It has also recommended taking a backup of the data on the smartphone before flashing this Android 11 Beta build.

Android 11 Beta brings new features to the popular operating system such as chat bubbles, improved media controls, and better control over permissions among others. Android 11 Beta also brings additional functionality to the power button menu by adding the ability to access connected devices easily.

Google has recently released Android 11 Beta 1.5 which fixes a few bugs in the previous release. This patch is currently only available to Google Pixel smartphones.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, Android11
