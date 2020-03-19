Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Mi 10 India Launch Date Set for March 31, Pre Order Details Revealed by Xiaomi Ahead of Official Debut

Mi 10 India Launch Date Set for March 31, Pre-Order Details Revealed by Xiaomi Ahead of Official Debut

Mi 10 would come with a different pricing model in India over what was announced in China last month.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 March 2020 13:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi 10 India Launch Date Set for March 31, Pre-Order Details Revealed by Xiaomi Ahead of Official Debut

Mi 10 was launched in China alongside Mi 10 Pro

Highlights
  • Mi 10 India launch details has been announced on social media
  • The smartphone will go on pre-orders shortly after its debut
  • Mi 10 customers will get pre-order benefits

Mi 10 launch date in India has been officially announced. The new Mi-series flagship will debut on March 31, Xiaomi announced on Thursday through its social media channels in the country. The company also sent media invites for a livestream that will take place through social media platforms and Xiaomi's Mi.com site. The India launch is notably just three days after the global debut of the Mi 10 that was launched in China last month, alongside the Mi 10 Pro. The Beijing-based company was earlier speculated to bring both the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro to the Indian market. However, fresh teasers suggest that only the Mi 10 will make its way to the country.

The Mi India account on Twitter initially revealed the launch date of the Mi 10 in India. Shortly after the tweet, Xiaomi also sent media invites to highlight the launch that will be conducted through the livestream scheduled for 12:30pm IST. A dedicated microsite has also been developed to create some hype around the new offering. Moreover, the company will start taking pre-orders for the new phone starting 3pm IST on March 31.

Customers pre-ordering the Mi 10 in India between March 31 and April 7 will receive an instant discount of Rs. 2,500 on Axis Bank credit cards and EMI transactions, the microsite revealed. Similarly, there will be an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 on purchases made through Axis Bank debit cards and EMI transactions.

Mi 10 price in India

The Mi 10 price in India is yet to be revealed. However, Xiaomi Vice President and India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain earlier this week confirmed that there would be a different pricing model over what was announced in China last month due to direct import, higher GST, and depreciating rupee. The Mi 10 price in China starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 42,400).

Xiaomi brought the Mi 10 Pro alongside the Mi 10. However, the former isn't likely to arrive in the Indian market as the company has teased only the regular Mi 10 model through its latest social media posts. Tipster Mukul Sharma also claimed that there would be just the single Mi-series flagship.

That being said, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are launching globally on March 27. That event will be livestreamed on Xiaomi's official global Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook accounts.

Mi 10 specifications, features

The Mi 10 runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) curved AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The smartphone also has up to 256GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Mi 10 has a quad rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone also comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

The Mi 10 packs a 4,780mAh battery that supports 30W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. The company recently launched its 10000mAh Mi Wireless Charger in India to set the pitch for the new Mi-series phone.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi 10 price in India, Mi 10 specifications, Mi 10, Xiaomi Mi 10, Xiaomi, Mi
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Mirror Gold Variant Coming to India on March 20
Scooter Rental Startup Bounce Lays Off 120 Employees Amid Coronavirus Scare: Report

Related Stories

Mi 10 India Launch Date Set for March 31, Pre-Order Details Revealed by Xiaomi Ahead of Official Debut
Comment
Read in: தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  2. Nokia 8.2, 5.3, 1.3 Expected to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Redmi K30 Pro Will Come With 60Hz Display, Latest Teasers Reveal
  4. Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on March 31, Reveals Xiaomi
  5. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon
  6. Flipkart's Sale Brings 'Lowest' Prices on Popular Phones
  7. Amar Chitra Katha, Tinkle Offer Free Subscriptions to Help Social Distancing
  8. Apple Launches New MacBook Air With ‘Magic Keyboard’, 256GB Base Storage
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  10. Realme 6i With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo's New Age-Based System to Combat Smartphone Gaming Addiction: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Facing GPS Issues, Users Report
  3. Scooter Rental Startup Bounce Lays Off 120 Employees Amid Coronavirus Scare: Report
  4. Mi 10 India Launch Date Set for March 31, Pre-Order Details Revealed by Xiaomi Ahead of Official Debut
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Mirror Gold Variant Coming to India on March 20
  6. Honor 30S Set to Launch on March 30, Company Confirms
  7. Redmi K30 Pro Teased to Debut With 60Hz Display, 3 Colour Options Confirmed
  8. Realme Narzo Smartphone Series Teased to Come Soon, Will Take on Poco, Redmi
  9. Google's Second Android 11 Developer Preview Improves Face Unlock System, Adds Tons of New Features: Here's Everything New
  10. Sony Finally Announces PlayStation 5 Technical Specifications, Loses Out to Xbox in Numbers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.