Mi 10 Now Available on Flipkart, Xiaomi Announces on Twitter

Mi 10 is now available on Flipkart, Xiaomi announced through its Mi India Twitter handle. The phone was previously only available through Amazon and Mi.com in India, but now Flipkart has been added to the list of retailers. Both the 128GB storage and the 256GB storage variant are up for purchase on Flipkart. It comes in two colour options and boasts of flagship specifications, including a 108-megapixel primary camera, an octa-core Snapdragon SoC, and a curved display with a high refresh rate.

Mi 10 price in India, availability, sale offers

The Mi 10 is priced in India at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 54,999. Both these variants are available on Flipkart, Amazon, and Mi.com. The phone comes in Coral Green and Twilight Grey colour options.

Flipkart also has some sale offers on the MI 10. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders can get five percent unlimited cashback, Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders can get five percent off, and no-cost EMI plans start from Rs. 5,278 per month. The 256GB storage model gets Rs. 16,200 off on exchange as well.

Mi 10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi 10 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) 3D curved AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch-sampling rate, and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone boasts of 1,120 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the Mi 10 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM.

For photos and videos, the phone features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 wide-angle lens that has a 123-degree field of view, and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 lenses. For selfies, the Mi 10 has a 20-megapixel sensor at the front, housed in the hole-punch cutout located at the top left corner of the screen.

The Mi 10 has up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The Mi 10 packs a 4,780mAh battery that supports 30W fast wired and wireless charging, as well as 10W reverse wireless charging. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

