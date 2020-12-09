Technology News
Xiaomi Mi 10 Android 11 Update Starts Rolling Out in India

The Android 11 update for the Mi 10 is 2.8GB in size.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 December 2020 19:04 IST
Xiaomi Mi 10 was launched in India with Android 10 in May

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 users can now update to Android 11
  • The latest update carries the existing MIUI 12
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 Android 11 update was in beta testing for some months

Xiaomi has started rolling out Android 11 for the Mi 10 in India. The new update comes almost six months after Xiaomi started testing Android 11 for the Mi 10 under its beta programme. The update isn't likely to bring a lot of interface-level changes to the flagship phone as it will still have Xiaomi's existing MIUI 12 on top of the latest Android version. The Mi 10 was launched with Android 10 in the Indian market in May. It came as the first Mi-series flagship after the Mi 5 debuted back in April 2016. The smartphone, however, received an upgrade in the form of Mi 10T in October this year.

The Mi India account on Twitter announced the rollout of Android 11 for the Mi 10. The update brings MIUI V12.2.2.0.RJBINXM and is 2.8GB in size, as per the user reports posted on the microblogging platform.

You can check for the Android 11 update by going into Settings > About phone on your Mi 10.

In June, Xiaomi started testing the Android 11 update for the Mi 10 by launching its first beta release. The Mi 10 is, however, not the first Xiaomi phone to get the latest Android update. The company brought Android 11 to the Redmi Note 9 Pro last month and has also recently started rolling out the new operating system for the Poco F2 Pro.

Unlike Xiaomi, companies including OnePlus and Samsung brought Android 11 to their flagship phones shortly after its release earlier this year. Google rolled out the new Android version for its Pixel phones in September.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy A72 May Come With Quad Rear Camera Setup Instead of Penta Camera Setup

