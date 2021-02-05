Xiaomi Mi 10 5G's rumoured Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC version, as well as the Redmi K40 and the Redmi K40 Pro, are thought to have been spotted on China's 3C certification site. The listings reveal that all three handsets will come with 33W fast charging support. Separately, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing, who has been teasing details about the upcoming Redmi K40 series, has revealed that the handsets will come with a centre-aligned, hole-punch display design. He also teased that the Redmi K0 series could come with the smallest display cutout in the world.

As per the 3C listing, the alleged Mi 10 5G version that is said to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC has model number M2102J2SC, the Redmi K40 has model number M2012K11AC, and the Redmi K40 Pro comes with M2012K11C model number. All these phones are listed with 33W fast charging support. The listing also mentions that all these phones are 5G handsets. The listing was first spotted by tipster Digital Chat Station.

Mi 10 5G, Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro seen on 3C website

Photo Credit: 3C

In another Redmi K40 series-related development, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has revealed via Weibo that the Redmi K40 series of smartphones will come with a hole-punch display, and the cutout will be situated in the top-centre of the screen. He goes on to say that Redmi's goal is to maintain the maximum screen-to-body ratio, and that he wants its hole-punch cutout to be the smallest in the world. He also posted a poll asking his followers to pick a marketing name for the design of the hole-punch display.

Last month, Weibing shared a screenshot on Weibo that showed the battery of the Redmi K40 lasts for over a day on a single charge. The screenshot also indicated the presence of a full-HD+ display. Both the Redmi K40 and the Redmi K40 Pro are likely to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.