Mi 10 5G, Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro Tipped to Support 33W Fast Charging via 3C Listing

Mi 10 5G, Redmi K40, and Redmi K40 Pro are 5G smartphones, the listing tips.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 5 February 2021 14:01 IST
Redmi K40 battery is said to offer a day’s runtime on a single charge

Highlights
  • Mi 10 5G Snapdragon 870 SoC variant has model number M2102J2SC
  • Redmi K40 series phones have centre-aligned hole-punch displays
  • Redmi phones could come with the smallest hole-punch display cutout

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G's rumoured Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC version, as well as the Redmi K40 and the Redmi K40 Pro, are thought to have been spotted on China's 3C certification site. The listings reveal that all three handsets will come with 33W fast charging support. Separately, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing, who has been teasing details about the upcoming Redmi K40 series, has revealed that the handsets will come with a centre-aligned, hole-punch display design. He also teased that the Redmi K0 series could come with the smallest display cutout in the world.

As per the 3C listing, the alleged Mi 10 5G version that is said to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC has model number M2102J2SC, the Redmi K40 has model number M2012K11AC, and the Redmi K40 Pro comes with M2012K11C model number. All these phones are listed with 33W fast charging support. The listing also mentions that all these phones are 5G handsets. The listing was first spotted by tipster Digital Chat Station.

3c redmi k40 pr mi 10 3c certification

Mi 10 5G, Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro seen on 3C website
Photo Credit: 3C

 

In another Redmi K40 series-related development, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has revealed via Weibo that the Redmi K40 series of smartphones will come with a hole-punch display, and the cutout will be situated in the top-centre of the screen. He goes on to say that Redmi's goal is to maintain the maximum screen-to-body ratio, and that he wants its hole-punch cutout to be the smallest in the world. He also posted a poll asking his followers to pick a marketing name for the design of the hole-punch display.

Last month, Weibing shared a screenshot on Weibo that showed the battery of the Redmi K40 lasts for over a day on a single charge. The screenshot also indicated the presence of a full-HD+ display. Both the Redmi K40 and the Redmi K40 Pro are likely to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

 

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Apple’s Default Content Filters Restrict iPhone, iPad Users From Searching for the Word ‘Asian’

