Mi 10 with Snapdragon 865 SoC Launching 'Very Soon', Redmi K30 Confirmed to Have Snapdragon 765 SoC

Oppo, Motorola, and HMD Global will also have new phones based on the Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 765 next year.

Updated: 4 December 2019 08:12 IST
Mi 10 will be one of the first phones to launch with Snapdragon 865 SoC

Highlights
  • Mi 10 with Snapdragon 865 SoC is official
  • Redmi K30 confirmed to feature Snapdragon 765 SoC
  • More than 10 5G smartphones expected from Xiaomi next year

At the first day of Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019, a couple of hardware partners came up on stage to announce that they are working on 5G smartphones based on new Snapdragon chips, due to launch early next year. Xiaomi's Co-Founder and Vice Chairman Lin Bin officially announced the existence of the Mi 10, the company's next flagship phone that is among the first to be based on the new Snapdragon 865 SoC and will be coming “very soon.” Bin also confirmed that the Redmi K30 that is being unveiled next week will have Snapdragon 765 5G SoC inside. Going ahead, Xiaomi plans on launching more than 10 5G smartphones in 2020.

Unfortunately, Bin didn't reveal too much about what the Xiaomi Mi 10 looks like or its other features as the focus was it having a flagship Qualcomm chip. We could see the Mi 10 by the end of the year or even early next year, during CES 2020. Recently, Bin had also confirmed the existence of a Mi 10 Pro in a Weibo post.

Switching gears to the Redmi K30, the company is all set to announce this on December 10 and recent leaks have given us a glimpse at what the phone might look like. Bin today confirmed that the Redmi K30 will indeed have the new Snapdragon 765 SoC, which makes it one of the first mid-range 5G smartphones to launch in 2019.

Oppo's Alen Wu, VP of Oppo also took to the stage to announce that the company will launch a 5G smartphone based on the Snapdragon 865 SoC in Q1 2020. Motorola's President, Sergio Buniac also stated that we can expect 5G phones based on the Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 865 in 2020. He also mentioned that the company is focusing its efforts on foldable phones, which means we could see more (hopefully affordable) foldable RAZR phones next year. Last but not least, Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer of HMD Global announced that new Nokia phones based on the Snapdragon 765 SoC coming early next year.

Disclosure: Qualcomm sponsored the correspondent's flights and hotel for the trip to Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019 in Maui, Hawaii.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi 10, Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Redmi K30, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765, Oppo, HMD Global, Motorola
