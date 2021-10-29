Xiaomi led the Indian smartphone market shipments in Q3 2021 with 22 percent share, as per Counterpoint's latest research. The total Indian smartphone shipments cross 52 million units in the third quarter, and while Xiaomi is on top, Apple was the fastest growing brand this quarter. Xiaomi's top position was driven by the Redmi 9 and Redmi Note 10 series. Samsung remained the second-largest smartphone brand in India with its shipments reportedly registering a 19 percent share. According to the report, OnePlus its highest ever shipments in India with the Nord series' cumulative shipments crossing 3 million units.

Counterpoint's latest report on Indian smartphone shipments in Q3 2021 shows that Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Realme, and Oppo were the top performing brands, in that order. As mentioned, Xiaomi is reported to have a market share of 22 percent. Four smartphones from Xiaomi – Redmi 9A, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi Note 10, and Redmi 9 – captured the top four positions in the best-selling list. All these four phones are reported to have clocked more than a million shipments in the third quarter, with the Redmi 9A being the best-selling model in 2021 till date.

Samsung comes in second with 19 percent smartphone market share in India, according to Counterpoint. It is said to have led the mid-to upper-tier price segment (Rs. 10,000 – Rs. 30,000) with a 25 percent market share. The brand is said to have captured the second position in the 5G smartphone segment driven by the Samsung Galaxy M42, Samsung Galaxy M52, Samsung Galaxy A22 and Samsung Galaxy A52s models. The report says that the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 also had a strong start in India.

Vivo held the third position, according to Counterpoint, in Q3 2021 with 15 percent market share. Realme reportedly followed with 14 percent market share and Oppo is said to have taken the fifth position in Q3 2021 with a 10 percent share. In India, Counterpoint says Apple was the fastest growing brand in the third quarter with 212 percent year over year growth. It led the premium smartphone market space and the ultra-premium space with a 44 percent and 74 percent market share, respectively.

Counter point says that the OnePlus Nord series was well received in India with the company registering a 55 percent YoY growth in Q3 2021. I registered its highest ever shipments in India. The newly launched OnePlus Nord 2 and Nord CE 5G were reported to be the driving factors in OnePlus growth. The report adds that the 5G smartphone shipments crossed the 10-million mark for the first time in Q3 2021. Vivo is said to be the top 5G smartphone brand followed by Samsung, OnePlus and Realme.