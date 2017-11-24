Xiaomi India Cuts Prices of Mi Accessories Thanks to GST Implementation

Xiaomi on Friday revised the prices of select Mi accessories as a result of the GST (Good and Services Tax) implementation in India. With the new development, the Mi Power Bank, Mi Business Backpack, Mi Charger, 2-in-1 USB fan, and various smartphone cases are now available with revised prices. The new announcement emerges days after the Chinese company announced the establishment of its third manufacturing facility in the country that has been designed to produce power banks.

"GST council announced a GST rate cut and it's time we pass on the benefits to our beloved Mi Fans. Now you can get your favourite accessory at the price you have been dreaming of," Xiaomi wrote in a post on its Mi Community forums.

Among the accessories that received the price cut, the 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 is now available for Rs. 1,099 (originally priced at Rs. 1,199), the 10000mAh Mi Power Bank Pro is available for Rs. 1,499 (debuted at Rs. 1,599), and the 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 is priced at Rs. 1,999 (previously available for Rs. 2,199). The price drop is also applicable to Mi Business Backpack that arrived in the country at Rs. 1,499. It is now available for Rs. 1,299.

The Mi Charger that comes with 5V/ 2A output is available for Rs. 349 (originally available for Rs. 399), whereas the Mi Car Charger is priced at Rs. 699 (launched at Rs. 799) and the USB Cable is available with a price tag of Rs. 179 (previously priced at Rs. 199). Further, the 2-in-1 USB cable that has a USB Type-C and Micro-USB port on one end and a USB Type A port on the other end is available for Rs. 249 (originally priced at Rs. 299. The Mi USB fan, which was launched back in October 2015 for Rs. 249, is now available for Rs. 229.

In addition to the price cut on Mi accessories, Xiaomi has reduced the prices of cases and screen protectors for its various smartphone models. For instance, you can pick a Redmi 4 Hard Case for Rs. 349 (originally available for Rs. 449), while a Redmi Y1 Perforated Case is available for Rs. 349 (previously launched at Rs. 399). The Smart View Flip Case and Software Case models of the Redmi Note 4 and Mi Max 2 have also received the new prices in the country.

All the accessories, cases, and screen protectors with the new price tags are available on Xiaomi's Mi India store. However, at the time of filing this story, Amazon.in and Flipkart are yet to update the prices of the listed Mi accessories.

Earlier this week, Xiaomi launched its new Mi Power Bank 2i range in India that has been manufactured through its third facility located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, after the two initial factories in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. The 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i is priced at Rs. 799, whereas the 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i is available for Rs. 1,499.