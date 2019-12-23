Technology News
loading

Xiaomi India Chief Manu Kumar Jain Calls 'To Make India a More Export-Friendly' Market

According to Jain, with more government incentives, Xiaomi can fast scale up exports.

By | Updated: 23 December 2019 11:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi India Chief Manu Kumar Jain Calls 'To Make India a More Export-Friendly' Market

Xiaomi plans to invest in laboratories in India that allow for global standard testing

Highlights
  • Xiaomi is claimed to have production capacity of 3 smartphones per second
  • The company has initiated a small export pilot to Bangladesh and Nepal
  • Jain says there are 95 percent of female workers at Xiaomi facilities

In order to become a global manufacturing hub, India needs to compete with other manufacturing hubs such as Vietnam and China -- preferred by investors due to their attractive and stable export-oriented policies coupled with better infrastructure and logistics network, says Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India. The Chinese smartphone maker has initiated a small export pilot to Bangladesh and Nepal for smartphones from India.

"We have requested the government to make India a more export-friendly destination," Jain told IANS in an interview.

According to him, few initiatives will work in favour of this initiative such as duty drawback refund for the merchant exporter.

"We should also invest in laboratories which allow for global standard testing, since BIS is not a globally accepted standard," Jain added.

India has a lot to learn from Vietnam in terms of incentivising domestic manufacturing.

The government has announced the "remission of duties or taxes on export products" (RoDTEP) that would replace the existing Merchandise Exports from India Schemes (MEIS), which is not compliant with the world trade rules.

But the fog around RoDTEP still needs to be cleared.

According to Jain, with more government incentives, Xiaomi can fast scale up exports.

"We have a production capacity of three smartphones per second during operational hours. Currently, we are operating at 100 percent capacity. The capacity keeps expanding to meet the increasing demand of our products," he said.

Xiaomi currently has seven smartphone manufacturing plants in India in partnership with Taiwanese multinational electronics company Foxconn and Singapore-based technological manufacturer Flex.

Out of the seven plants, four are located in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, two in Tamil Nadu and one in Noida. More than 99 percent of smartphones that are sold in India are manufactured locally.

"We started manufacturing locally in 2015 with one plant and expanded to two units in 2017 and seven units in 2018. Across these seven plants, we have employed more than 25,000 people. Out of these, 95 percent are women," Jain told IANS.

Xiaomi also locally sources and assembles PCBA (Printed Circuit Board Assembly) in India. In addition, even smartphone chargers, USB cables and batteries are nearly 100 percent locally sourced.

"We have also invested in setting up smart TV manufacturing plant in partnership with Dixon Technologies in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. Over 85 percent of the Mi TVs sold in India are currently locally manufactured," informed Jain, adding that the company is striving towards establishing a component manufacturing local sourcing network in India for smartphones.

Xiaomi entered Indian market in July 2014. It has just been five years that "we have entered the Indian market and have received an overwhelming response from our Mi Fans".

Xiaomi's vision, he said, has been to deliver innovation to everyone with an aim to provide high-end and technologically advanced products at honest prices to the masses in India.

Xiaomi Says 99 Percent of Its Phones Sold in India Are Made in India

Xiaomi Partners Flex to Launch New Smartphone Manufacturing Plant in India

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

This 23-Year-Old Indian Hacker Is Raking in Big Bucks Finding Bugs
Realme X2 Pro to Get a Cheaper 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant in India Soon

Related Stories

Xiaomi India Chief Manu Kumar Jain Calls 'To Make India a More Export-Friendly' Market
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This 23-Year-Old Indian Hacker Is Raking in Big Bucks Finding Bugs
  2. Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant Set to Launch in India Soon
  3. Realme Buds Air Review
  4. Netflix Unveils Release Date, Trailer, Cast for Next Indian Series, Jamtara
  5. NASA Spacecraft Circling the Sun Stumbles Upon a Trail of Shooting Stars
  6. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  7. Realme Buds Air Truly Wireless Earbuds Launched in India
  8. Boeing Spacecraft Returns for Earth After Aborted Mission
  9. Best Phones of 2019: The Budget Smartphones We Loved This Year
  10. Realme X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Which One to Buy?
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X2 Pro to Get a Cheaper 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant in India Soon
  2. Xiaomi India Chief Manu Kumar Jain Calls 'To Make India a More Export-Friendly' Market
  3. This 23-Year-Old Indian Hacker Is Raking in Big Bucks Finding Bugs
  4. Jamtara: Release Date, Trailer, Cast Unveiled for Netflix’s Next Indian Original Series
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Specifications Leaked: Exynos 9810, Triple Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery on Board
  6. Box Office: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s $374 Million Opening Weekend Lowest for New Trilogy
  7. NASA Spacecraft Circling the Sun Stumbles Upon a Trail of Shooting Stars
  8. Fake 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Streams Stealing User Data
  9. Boeing Spacecraft Returns for Earth After Aborted Mission
  10. Realme X2, Realme Buds Air Launched in India, Internet Shutdowns, WhatsApp Security Bug & More News This Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.