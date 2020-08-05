Xiaomi has announced its Independence Day Sale from August 6, with offers on phones as well as accessories. The sale will go on till August 11 on Mi.com under Xiaomi's sale, as well as being a part of Amazon's Prime Days sale, and Flipkart's Big Saving's Day sale. Phones like the Redmi K20 Pro will see a price cut whereas the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 will be made available to buy. The Redmi K20 Pro price in India will be reduced by up to Rs. 4,000 in India. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be listed for Rs. 22,999 during the sale period. The Redmi Note 9 Pro will be on sale on August 6 and August 7 only.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be on sale on August 6 and August 7 at 4pm IST and on August 8 and August 9 on 2pm IST. The Redmi Note 9 will go on sale on the same days, but at 2pm and 12pm (noon) IST, respectively. The Redmi Note 9 Pro, on the other hand, will go on sale only on August 6 and August 7 at 12pm (noon).

Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain has tweeted that the Redmi Power Bank will be priced at Rs. 699 (Rs. 100 discount) during the sale and the Redmi Earbuds S will be priced at Rs. 1,599. The Chinese giant notes on its dedicated events page that the price cuts are exclusive for Gold, Platinum and Diamond Mi VIP Club members. This means that the Redmi K20 Pro 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option will be available for Rs. 22,999 for these members only.

Xiaomi is also offering the Mi TV 4A Pro LED TV 32-inch at Rs. 11,999 for these Mi VIP Club members. The Mi Smart Band 4A will be priced at Rs. 2,099, which means a price cut of Rs. 200 during the sale. The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition will also see a price cut of Rs. 2,000 and be listed from Rs. 52,999.

A host of other Mi ecosystem products and accessories will be listed during the sale, and all the deals should get populated here. For Mi VIP Club members, Xiaomi will offer Mi Screen Protect for additional smartphone security at a nominal fee of Rs. 299 during the sale. Similarly, Mi Extended Warranty for Mi TVs will be offered only for Rs. 399.

