Xiaomi Independence Day Sale Begins August 6: Rs. 4,000 Price Cut on Redmi K20 Pro, More Deals

Xiaomi notes that the price cuts are exclusive for Gold, Platinum and Diamond Mi VIP Club members.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 August 2020 19:10 IST
Redmi K20 Pro 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option will only see the price cut

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro will be on sale on August 6 and 7 at 4pm
  • Mi Notebook 14 Horizon will see a price cut of Rs. 2,000
  • Mi Smart Band 4A will be offered with a discount of Rs. 200

Xiaomi has announced its Independence Day Sale from August 6, with offers on phones as well as accessories. The sale will go on till August 11 on Mi.com under Xiaomi's sale, as well as being a part of Amazon's Prime Days sale, and Flipkart's Big Saving's Day sale. Phones like the Redmi K20 Pro will see a price cut whereas the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 will be made available to buy. The Redmi K20 Pro price in India will be reduced by up to Rs. 4,000 in India. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be listed for Rs. 22,999 during the sale period. The Redmi Note 9 Pro will be on sale on August 6 and August 7 only.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be on sale on August 6 and August 7 at 4pm IST and on August 8 and August 9 on 2pm IST. The Redmi Note 9 will go on sale on the same days, but at 2pm and 12pm (noon) IST, respectively. The Redmi Note 9 Pro, on the other hand, will go on sale only on August 6 and August 7 at 12pm (noon).

Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain has tweeted that the Redmi Power Bank will be priced at Rs. 699 (Rs. 100 discount) during the sale and the Redmi Earbuds S will be priced at Rs. 1,599. The Chinese giant notes on its dedicated events page that the price cuts are exclusive for Gold, Platinum and Diamond Mi VIP Club members. This means that the Redmi K20 Pro 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option will be available for Rs. 22,999 for these members only.

Xiaomi is also offering the Mi TV 4A Pro LED TV 32-inch at Rs. 11,999 for these Mi VIP Club members. The Mi Smart Band 4A will be priced at Rs. 2,099, which means a price cut of Rs. 200 during the sale. The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition will also see a price cut of Rs. 2,000 and be listed from Rs. 52,999.

A host of other Mi ecosystem products and accessories will be listed during the sale, and all the deals should get populated here. For Mi VIP Club members, Xiaomi will offer Mi Screen Protect for additional smartphone security at a nominal fee of Rs. 299 during the sale. Similarly, Mi Extended Warranty for Mi TVs will be offered only for Rs. 399.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Versatile cameras
  • Great value for money
  • Bad
  • 4K video quality could be better
  • Slow front camera pop-up mechanism
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro review
Display 6.39-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Bloated UI and spammy notifications
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent macro camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light photo quality
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Confusing product stratification
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful processor
  • Bundled fast charger
  • All-day battery life
  • Good cameras
  • Bad
  • Big and bulky
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light video recording
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
