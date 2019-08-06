Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi Independence Day Sale Offers Discounts, Deals on Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Other Phones

Xiaomi Independence Day Sale Offers Discounts, Deals on Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Other Phones

he Redmi Note 7S will be listed with a price cut of Rs. 1,000 on Flipkart and Mi.com.

By | Updated: 6 August 2019 18:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Independence Day Sale Offers Discounts, Deals on Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Other Phones

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Redmi India

Redmi Note 7 Pro will be listed with an exchange offer

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 7S will be priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB/ 32GB variant
  • Redmi 7 2GB variant price in India will start at Rs. 7,499
  • Redmi Y2 will be available for Rs. 7,999, instead of Rs. 10,999

Jumping on to the bandwagon, Xiaomi is hosting its own Independence Day sale in India on Mi.com. This sale will begin at 12pm IST tomorrow and will go on till August 11. Apart from hosting a sale on its own site, the company has also listed its products with offers during the Flipkart National Shopping Days sale scheduled to be held from August 8 till August 10 and the Amazon Freedom sale scheduled from August 8 till August 11. Xiaomi smartphone buyers on Amazon can avail 10 percent instant discount through SBI Bank credit card purchase.

The Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro are listed with offers, and will effectively be priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB/ 32GB variant, and goes up to Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB/ 64GB model. This means that the Redmi Note 7S will be listed with a price cut of Rs. 1,000. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, will effectively be priced in India starting at Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also has the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option which will be listed at Rs. 13,999 and the top-of-the-line 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model at Rs. 15,999 during the sale period. Both the phones will be available via Flipkart and Mi.com, and the company says that the Redmi Note 7 Pro prices are inclusive of the exchange offer. This means that the prices may not necessarily have been cut, but if you exchange your old phone with it, you can get an extra discount, effectively making the prices mentioned above.

During the sale period, the Redmi 7 price in India will start at Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 8,499 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. It will be offered in Comet Blue, Eclipse Black, and Lunar Red colour variants from Amazon.in, and Mi.com sites. Both the variants will be listed with a discount of Rs. 500.

Coming to the Redmi Y3, its price in India during the sale period will effectively be at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option will be priced at Rs. 10,999. Both variants come in Bold Red, Elegant Blue, and Prime Black colour options. The smartphone can be purchased via Amazon.in, and Mi.com. The 4GB RAM variant's effective price is inclusive of the exchange offer.

The Redmi Y2 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant will be available for Rs. 7,999, instead of Rs. 10,999. This phone will be available on Amazon and Mi.com. Similarly, the Redmi Note 6 Pro will be priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, instead of its last cut price of Rs. 13,999. The phone is listed on Flipkart and Mi.com.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model will effectively be priced at Rs. 8,999, and this price is inclusive of the exchange offer. After its last price cut, the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is currently listed for Rs. 11,999. The Redmi 6 (3GB+64GB) will be available at Rs. 6,999, the Redmi 6 Pro (4GB+64GB) at Rs. 9,999, and the Redmi 6A (2GB+32GB) at Rs. 5,999.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up quickly
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
  • Shared slot for second SIM/ microSD card
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 7S

Redmi Note 7S

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Decent battery life
  • Good cameras
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • MIUI has spammy ads
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Fast charger isn’t bundled
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Xiaomi Redmi 7

Xiaomi Redmi 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great battery life
  • Very good value for money
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera performance
  • Lots of ads in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 7 review
Display6.26-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 632
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value-for-money
  • Good camera performance
  • Bad
  • Below-average battery life
  • Non-expandable storage
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi A2 review
Display5.99-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great battery life
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Decent cameras and performance
  • Sturdy body
  • Bad
  • MIUI has ads
  • Hybrid dual-SIM tray
  • No 4K video recording
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro review
Display6.26-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 636
Front Camera20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
Xiaomi Redmi Y3

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Striking design
  • Good battery life
  • Dedicated microSD slot
  • Capable selfie camera
  • Bad
  • Ads and pre-installed bloatware
  • No fast charging
  • Overall performance isn’t competitive
  • Average rear cameras
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Y3 review
Display6.26-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 632
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Slow facial recognition
  • Average lowlight camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Y2 review
Display5.99-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 625
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity3080mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution720x1440 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi Y2, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Xiaomi Mi A2, Redmi, Xiaomi Independence Day Sale
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Acer Predator Triton 900, Triton 500, Helios 300, Helios 700, Nitro 7, Nitro 5 Gaming Laptops Launched in India
ISRO Chandrayaan-2 Successfully Completes 5th Orbital Manoeuvre
Xiaomi Independence Day Sale Offers Discounts, Deals on Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Other Phones
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  2. Redmi Note 8 Teased by Xiaomi to Be a Powerful Phone: Report
  3. MyJio App Now Lets You Store Photos, Videos in Jio Cloud
  4. Amazon Freedom Sale BlockBuster Deals Previewed, App Registrations Begin
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 With Interactive Bezel Control Launched
  6. OnePlus 7T Pro Alleged Live Images Leaked, Tipping Design
  7. Redmi Note 7 Series, Redmi 7, Others Get Discounts in Independence Day Sale
  8. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Now Available on Open Sale in India
  9. 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i With Dual USB Ports Launched in India
  10. Xiaomi Launches New Mi Gaming Laptop With 144Hz Display
#Latest Stories
  1. China Said to Warn India of Reverse Sanctions if Huawei Is Blocked
  2. Honor Band 5 Fitness Band With Up to 14-Day Battery Life to Launch in India Soon, Will Go on Sale on Flipkart
  3. Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III, PowerShot G5 X Mark II With 20.1-Megapixel Sensor, 4K Video Recording Launched in India
  4. ISRO Chandrayaan-2 Successfully Completes 5th Orbital Manoeuvre
  5. Xiaomi Independence Day Sale Offers Discounts, Deals on Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Other Phones
  6. Acer Predator Triton 900, Triton 500, Helios 300, Helios 700, Nitro 7, Nitro 5 Gaming Laptops Launched in India
  7. Google Showing Shopping Results for Guns, Contrary to Policy: Report
  8. No, There's Still No Link Between Video Games and Violence
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 India Launch Said to Be on August 20
  10. Lenovo, Intel Announce Multi-Year Collaboration on HPC and AI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.