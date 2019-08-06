Jumping on to the bandwagon, Xiaomi is hosting its own Independence Day sale in India on Mi.com. This sale will begin at 12pm IST tomorrow and will go on till August 11. Apart from hosting a sale on its own site, the company has also listed its products with offers during the Flipkart National Shopping Days sale scheduled to be held from August 8 till August 10 and the Amazon Freedom sale scheduled from August 8 till August 11. Xiaomi smartphone buyers on Amazon can avail 10 percent instant discount through SBI Bank credit card purchase.

The Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro are listed with offers, and will effectively be priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB/ 32GB variant, and goes up to Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB/ 64GB model. This means that the Redmi Note 7S will be listed with a price cut of Rs. 1,000. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, will effectively be priced in India starting at Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also has the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option which will be listed at Rs. 13,999 and the top-of-the-line 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model at Rs. 15,999 during the sale period. Both the phones will be available via Flipkart and Mi.com, and the company says that the Redmi Note 7 Pro prices are inclusive of the exchange offer. This means that the prices may not necessarily have been cut, but if you exchange your old phone with it, you can get an extra discount, effectively making the prices mentioned above.

During the sale period, the Redmi 7 price in India will start at Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 8,499 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. It will be offered in Comet Blue, Eclipse Black, and Lunar Red colour variants from Amazon.in, and Mi.com sites. Both the variants will be listed with a discount of Rs. 500.

Coming to the Redmi Y3, its price in India during the sale period will effectively be at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option will be priced at Rs. 10,999. Both variants come in Bold Red, Elegant Blue, and Prime Black colour options. The smartphone can be purchased via Amazon.in, and Mi.com. The 4GB RAM variant's effective price is inclusive of the exchange offer.

The Redmi Y2 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant will be available for Rs. 7,999, instead of Rs. 10,999. This phone will be available on Amazon and Mi.com. Similarly, the Redmi Note 6 Pro will be priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, instead of its last cut price of Rs. 13,999. The phone is listed on Flipkart and Mi.com.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model will effectively be priced at Rs. 8,999, and this price is inclusive of the exchange offer. After its last price cut, the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is currently listed for Rs. 11,999. The Redmi 6 (3GB+64GB) will be available at Rs. 6,999, the Redmi 6 Pro (4GB+64GB) at Rs. 9,999, and the Redmi 6A (2GB+32GB) at Rs. 5,999.