Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Opens Its 1000th Service Centre in India, Has Presence in Over 600 Cities

 
, 20 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Opens Its 1000th Service Centre in India, Has Presence in Over 600 Cities

Highlights

  • The 1000th service centre has been opened in Hyderabad, Telangana
  • It marks 100 percent year-on-year growth
  • 500 centers are authorised for Mi TV repairs

Chinese phone maker Xiaomi on Wednesday announced the opening of its service centre number one thousand in India. The company which has presence in over 600 cities in the country, opened up its 1000th service centre in the city of Hyderabad, Telangana. With the milestone, Xiaomi also announced that 500 of these service centres are authorised to repair its Mi TV range, which made its debut in the country in February this year. The company claims that it has seen a 100 percent growth since it launched its 500th authorised service centre in Bengaluru in June 2017. Xiaomi India made its official entry almost four years back in July of 2014.

Xiaomi claims that its numerous initiatives such as e-token system, online tracking, and TV installation e-services helped reduce the turn around time (TAT) and improve the customer satisfaction (CSAT) score. Back in December last year, Xiaomi had announced the Mi Service Order Status feature on Mi.com that allows users to track the real-time status of their service request from the online portal instead of having to call up the executives. Contact number, order number, service number, IMEI number, or SN number is required to track the request.

"At Xiaomi, our focus is on making innovation accessible to everyone. We make this happen by delivering best specs with high quality at an honest pricing. Therefore, we extend quality across all our pillars including customer service. As an Internet company at heart, we continue to innovate across customer experience by offering efficient after sales solutions that promotes greater convenience and additional joy to our customers," said Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India.

He added, "After sales is one of the most important functions in Xiaomi and it is the second biggest workforce in our India team. With over 6,000 workforce contributing to the service network, we are building a strong network of dedicated employees who are focused on providing the best quality to our customers".

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi
Amazon Alexa Helping NASA Organise Daily Tasks, Make Sense of Data Sets
Xiaomi Opens Its 1000th Service Centre in India, Has Presence in Over 600 Cities
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 7C
TRENDING
  1. Oppo Find X With Unique Camera Slider, 3D Face Unlock Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy S9+ Sunrise Gold Edition Goes on Sale in India Today
  3. Alleged Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Images Show Display Notch Ahead of Launch
  4. Mi Band 3 Gets New Phone Mute Functionality via Software Update
  5. Flipkart Offering Smartphone Discounts, Buyback Guarantees in New Sale
  6. MIUI 10 China Developer ROM Rollout Begins for Eligible Devices
  7. 2018 iPhone Mockups Leaked, iPhone SE 2 Reportedly Not Coming This Year
  8. Android Messages for Web Now Lets Users Send Texts From a PC
  9. OnePlus 5, 5T Start Receiving OxygenOS 5.1.3 Bug Fixing Update
  10. Oppo Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition Can Fully Charge in 35 Minutes
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.