Chinese phone maker Xiaomi on Wednesday announced the opening of its service centre number one thousand in India. The company which has presence in over 600 cities in the country, opened up its 1000th service centre in the city of Hyderabad, Telangana. With the milestone, Xiaomi also announced that 500 of these service centres are authorised to repair its Mi TV range, which made its debut in the country in February this year. The company claims that it has seen a 100 percent growth since it launched its 500th authorised service centre in Bengaluru in June 2017. Xiaomi India made its official entry almost four years back in July of 2014.

Xiaomi claims that its numerous initiatives such as e-token system, online tracking, and TV installation e-services helped reduce the turn around time (TAT) and improve the customer satisfaction (CSAT) score. Back in December last year, Xiaomi had announced the Mi Service Order Status feature on Mi.com that allows users to track the real-time status of their service request from the online portal instead of having to call up the executives. Contact number, order number, service number, IMEI number, or SN number is required to track the request.

"At Xiaomi, our focus is on making innovation accessible to everyone. We make this happen by delivering best specs with high quality at an honest pricing. Therefore, we extend quality across all our pillars including customer service. As an Internet company at heart, we continue to innovate across customer experience by offering efficient after sales solutions that promotes greater convenience and additional joy to our customers," said Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India.

He added, "After sales is one of the most important functions in Xiaomi and it is the second biggest workforce in our India team. With over 6,000 workforce contributing to the service network, we are building a strong network of dedicated employees who are focused on providing the best quality to our customers".