Xiaomi Introduces 200W HyperCharge Wired, 120W Wireless Fast Charging Technologies

Xiaomi’s 200W HyperCharge fast charging technology claims to fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in less than 8 minutes.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 31 May 2021 13:02 IST
Xiaomi’s 200W HyperCharge fast charging takes just 44 seconds to charge the phone to 10 percent

Highlights
  • Xiaomi has demoed fast charging in a video
  • The 120W wireless charging charges device to 10 percent in 1 minute
  • There is no clarity on which phones will support the new technology

Xiaomi has introduced 200W HyperCharge fast charging technology that claims to fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in less than 8 minutes. Additionally, the company has introduced 120W wireless fast charging technology that claims to fully charge a smartphone with the same battery capacity within 15 minutes. The 200W HyperCharge fast charging technology comes after the company introduced 120W fast charging with the Mi 10 Ultra and the 80W wireless fast charging technology last year. This makes Xiaomi the first OEM to offer 200W fast charging, the highest ever for a smartphone.

The Chinese tech giant took to Twitter to announce the arrival of 200W HyperCharge fast charging and 120W wireless fast charging technologies. Xiaomi posted a video demonstrating how fast a smartphone with a 4,000mAh battery charges with the new wired and wireless technologies. The video shows that it takes just 44 seconds for the phone to charge till 10 percent, just 3 minutes for it to charge to 50 percent, and the phone fully charges in less than 8 minutes with the wired fast charging technology.

In the wired charging space, Oppo currently has its 125W Flash Charge that claims to fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in 20 minutes. Realme's 125W UltraDART also offers the same charging speeds.

As mentioned, Xiaomi also demoed its 120W wireless fast charging technology in the video. The company uses a Mi 11 Pro custom built smartphone to test both its wired and wireless fast charging technologies. The video shows the Mi 11 Pro with a 4,000mAh battery charges to 10 percent in less than a minute, 50 percent in 7 minutes, and is fully charged in 15 minutes.

While Xiaomi has announced these two promising wired and wireless technologies, it hasn't offered details on when they will be employed in market-ready products, and which phones will get it first. However, its integration can be expected in upcoming flagship models.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi 200W HyperCharge fast charging, Xiaomi 120W wireless fast charging
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala
