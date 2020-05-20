Xiaomi on Tuesday unveiled the global version of MIUI 12, the latest iteration of the company's Android-based operating system. The Chinese tech company has announced that Xiaomi phones including Mi 9, Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will start receiving the latest iteration of MIUI in June. Additionally, the company revealed that the MIUI 12 update will reach other Xiaomi phones including the Redmi Note 9 series "model by model". The new update brings a host of privacy updates and user interface tweaks.

MIUI 12 update roadmap

Xiaomi in a blog post has announced that the latest MIUI 12 update will first come to Mi 9, the Mi 9, the Mi 9T Pro, the Redmi K20, and Redmi K20 Pro users in June. Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro users in India will also receive the software update.

Additionally, the MIUI 12 update will reach other Xiaomi phones "model by model". These include the Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Mi 10 series. Other Xiaomi phones getting MIUI 12 include Poco F1, Poco F2 Pro, Poco X2, Mi Note 10, Mi 8, Mi 8 Pro, Mi Mix 3, Mi Mix 2S, Mi 9 SE, Mi 9 Lite, Mi Note 3, Mi Mix 2, Mi Max 3, Mi 8 Lite, Redmi Y2, Redmi S2, Redmi Y3, Redmi 8A, and Redmi 8A Dual. However, their exact rollout date is unclear and more details about the software rollout are expected from the company.

To recall, the MIUI 12 was unveiled in April by Xiaomi in China alongside Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition. The global version of the operating system was announced on May 19.

MIUI 12 features

Xiaomi in the blog post also shared the new features that will come with MIUI 12. These include a flatter and more simplified interface, addition of many graphics and visuals complimenting the text, revamped system animations, Android 10-like navigation gestures, and many more. Xiaomi is also enhancing the privacy settings with MIUI 12 and users will now be able to choose location permission "While using the app."

Other features including Ultra Battery Saver, upgraded Dark Mode, and App Drawer also come with the MIUI 12.

