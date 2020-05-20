Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • MIUI 12 Global Rollout Starts in June: Mi 9 Series, Redmi K20 Series Among First Phones to Get It

MIUI 12 Global Rollout Starts in June: Mi 9 Series, Redmi K20 Series Among First Phones to Get It

Select Xiaomi phones including the Redmi K20 in India will start receiving MIUI 12 in June.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 20 May 2020 11:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
MIUI 12 Global Rollout Starts in June: Mi 9 Series, Redmi K20 Series Among First Phones to Get It

Photo Credit: Twitter / @miuirom

MIUI 12 brings hosts of privacy updates and user interface tweaks

Highlights
  • MIUI 12 unveiled for the global market
  • Mi 9 phones and Redmi K20 phones will receive the update in June
  • MIUI 12 was first unveiled in China in April

Xiaomi on Tuesday unveiled the global version of MIUI 12, the latest iteration of the company's Android-based operating system. The Chinese tech company has announced that Xiaomi phones including Mi 9, Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will start receiving the latest iteration of MIUI in June. Additionally, the company revealed that the MIUI 12 update will reach other Xiaomi phones including the Redmi Note 9 series "model by model". The new update brings a host of privacy updates and user interface tweaks.

MIUI 12 update roadmap

Xiaomi in a blog post has announced that the latest MIUI 12 update will first come to Mi 9, the Mi 9, the Mi 9T Pro, the Redmi K20, and Redmi K20 Pro users in June. Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro users in India will also receive the software update.

Additionally, the MIUI 12 update will reach other Xiaomi phones "model by model". These include the Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Mi 10 series. Other Xiaomi phones getting MIUI 12 include Poco F1, Poco F2 Pro, Poco X2, Mi Note 10, Mi 8, Mi 8 Pro, Mi Mix 3, Mi Mix 2S, Mi 9 SE, Mi 9 Lite, Mi Note 3, Mi Mix 2, Mi Max 3, Mi 8 Lite, Redmi Y2, Redmi S2, Redmi Y3, Redmi 8A, and Redmi 8A Dual. However, their exact rollout date is unclear and more details about the software rollout are expected from the company.

To recall, the MIUI 12 was unveiled in April by Xiaomi in China alongside Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition. The global version of the operating system was announced on May 19.

MIUI 12 features

Xiaomi in the blog post also shared the new features that will come with MIUI 12. These include a flatter and more simplified interface, addition of many graphics and visuals complimenting the text, revamped system animations, Android 10-like navigation gestures, and many more. Xiaomi is also enhancing the privacy settings with MIUI 12 and users will now be able to choose location permission "While using the app."

Other features including Ultra Battery Saver, upgraded Dark Mode, and App Drawer also come with the MIUI 12.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth, lag-free performance
  • Appealing design
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming low-light camera performance
  • Quite slippery
  • No expandable storage
  • Slow front camera pop-up mechanism
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi K20 review
Display 6.39-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Versatile cameras
  • Great value for money
  • Bad
  • 4K video quality could be better
  • Slow front camera pop-up mechanism
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro review
Display 6.39-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, MIUI 12, MIUI 12 global rollout
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Google Says Won't Build AI Tools for Oil and Gas Drillers Following Greenpeace Report
Google Chrome 83 Debuts With Redesign Privacy and Security Settings, Updated Incognito Mode

Related Stories

MIUI 12 Global Rollout Starts in June: Mi 9 Series, Redmi K20 Series Among First Phones to Get It
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TikTok App Listings Flooded With 1-Star Reviews Amid Video Controversy
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart in India
  3. Airtel Launches Rs. 251 Pack With 50GB Data, Rs. 98 Plan Revised Again
  4. Five facts on Faizal Siddiqui ‘Acid Attack’ TikTok Video Controversy
  5. Swiggy Lays Off 1,100 Employees, Shuts Down Cloud Kitchens
  6. Realme Watch 1.4-Inch Display, Activity Tracking Features Confirmed
  7. Realme X3 SuperZoom Specifications Leak Suggests Snapdragon 855+ SoC
  8. Realme X3 SuperZoom Launching in Europe on May 26
  9. Jio Discontinues Rs. 98 Prepaid Recharge Plan
  10. MIUI 12 Global Rollout to Kick Off in June: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome 83 Debuts With Redesign Privacy and Security Settings, Updated Incognito Mode
  2. MIUI 12 Global Rollout Starts in June: Mi 9 Series, Redmi K20 Series Among First Phones to Get It
  3. Google Says Won't Build AI Tools for Oil and Gas Drillers Following Greenpeace Report
  4. Honor ViewPad 6 5G Tablet With 10.4-Inch 2K Display, Kirin 985 SoC Launched
  5. Realme X3 SuperZoom Launching in Europe on May 26: All Details
  6. Facebook Shops Feature to Be Launched Across Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp
  7. Airtel Launches Rs. 251 Data Voucher With 50GB Total Data Benefit, Rs. 98 Pack Revised Again
  8. NASA Human Spaceflight Chief Doug Loverro Resigns Ahead of Launch
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro Next Sale on May 26 at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  10. iPhone SE (2020) Goes on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price, Offers, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com