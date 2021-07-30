Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Takes Second Spot in Global Smartphone Shipments in Q2, Ousting Apple: IDC

Smartphone vendors shipped a total of 313.2 million devices during Q2 2021, IDC reports.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 July 2021 18:47 IST
Xiaomi Takes Second Spot in Global Smartphone Shipments in Q2, Ousting Apple: IDC

Xiaomi shipped 53.1 million smartphone units globally in Q2 2021

Highlights
  • Apple shipped 37.6 million units and enjoyed 13.6 percent market share
  • Oppo and Vivo took the third and fourth position in IDC’s list
  • Xiaomi raked in 16.9 percent of the market share in Q2 2021

Samsung continued to reign supreme in worldwide smartphone shipments for Q2 2021, but Xiaomi gained the most, according to the last report by International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. Xiaomi moved into the second position for the first time, nudging Apple to third place in Q2 2021. Huawei's decline in shipments and LG's exit from the smartphone business, caused a slight shift in market positions this quarter. Overall shipment volumes grew 13.2 percent year over year, slightly beating IDC's forecast of 12.5 percent growth. Smartphone vendors shipped a total of 313.2 million devices during the quarter.

IDC reports that Samsung shipped 59 million units in Q2 2021 gaining a market share of 18.8 percent becoming the top vendor. The South Korean giant shipped 54 million units last year in the same quarter. Xiaomi, on the other hand, saw a significant YoY increase in shipments with 53.1 million units shipped in Q2 2021 raking in 16.9 percent of the market share. This is a huge increase from 28.5 million units shipped in the same quarter last year taking 10.3 percent of the market share. The company has seen an 86.6 percent YoY increase in shipments.

Apple moved to the third position, IDC reports, with 44.2 million shipments and 14.1 percent market share. In the same quarter last year, Apple shipped 37.6 million units and enjoyed 13.6 percent market share. Oppo and Vivo took the third and fourth position in IDC's list with 32.8 million and 31.6 million shipments, respectively. Both the smartphone vendors raked in 10.5 percent and 10.1 percent market share each.

In the markets where Huawei and LG are strongest (China and US), companies face different chances of gaining market share. In the US, IDC reports that Motorola, TCL, and OnePlus experienced year-over-year gains beyond what they have seen in recent years due to LG's departure. In China, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Apple continued to gain from Huawei's rapid decline.

IDC reports that Chinese brand Realme saw the fastest year-over-year growth among the top 10 at 149 percent and more than three quarters of its volume coming from outside China.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, Oppo, Vivo, IDC, Huawei, LG
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Disney+ Hotstar August 2021: The Empire, Cruella, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and More

Related Stories

Xiaomi Takes Second Spot in Global Smartphone Shipments in Q2, Ousting Apple: IDC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Cyberattacks on Indian Firms Grew Greatly in Last 6 Months: Check Point
  2. RedmiBook Price in India, Specifications Surface Ahead of Launch
  3. Sony Announces 'Goodwill Discount' on PS5 Consoles, Says 10 Million Sold
  4. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Delayed by Two Weeks
  5. Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Earphones First Impressions
  6. Huawei P50 Pro Beats Mi 11 Ultra for Top Spot in DxOMark Camera Rankings
  7. Samsung Galaxy A03s Expected to Launch in India Soon
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52s Price Leaked, Specifications Tipped via Geekbench
  9. Micromax In 2b With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. Money Heist Season 5 Trailer Release Date Set for Monday, August 2
#Latest Stories
  1. X70 Pro, X70 Pro Plus Price in India Leaked, Series Launch Tipped for September
  2. Xiaomi Takes Second Spot in Global Smartphone Shipments in Q2, Ousting Apple: IDC
  3. Disney+ Hotstar August 2021: The Empire, Cruella, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and More
  4. Binance Ordered by Malaysia Regulator to Completely Disable Website, App
  5. RedmiBook 15 Price in India, Specifications Leak Ahead of August 3 Launch
  6. Mi HyperSonic Power Bank With 50W Fast Charging, 20,000mAh Capacity Launched in India
  7. Twitter Spaces Update Brings New Tweet Composer, Search Feature for Live Spaces
  8. Jio, Airtel, Vi No Longer Provide SMS Benefits With Low-Value Prepaid Recharge Plans
  9. Xbox, Krispy Kreme Partner for Limited Edition Doughnuts to Celebrate 20 Years of the Gaming Console
  10. Infinix X1 40-Inch Full-HD Android Smart TV With Dolby Audio, HDR10, Chromecast Built-in Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com