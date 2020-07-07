Xiaomi may be working on two new phones, with the premium model having a 108-megapixel main camera. Evidence of these two phones was found in the MIUI 12 code, and the two phones are codenamed ‘Gauguin' and ‘Gauguin Pro'. The code suggests that these phones will launch in India and China, and there's mentions of a global variant as well. This indicates that there may be differences in specifications in different regions. At this point, it is too early to speculate what these phones may be officially called once released.

XDA Developers members kacskrz and Deic discovered mentions of the Gauguin series inside MIUI 12 code. The members spotted two Xiaomi phones in the series and these phones are said to come with quad rear camera setups. The two phones are appropriately named – Gauguin and Gauguin Pro. Xiaomi's Gauguin phone will come with a 64-megapixel main camera, while the Gauguin Pro will have a 108-megapixel primary camera.

MIUI 12 code also has mentions of three markets for the Gauguin series – China, India, and global. This means that Xiaomi will not only make the phones available in China and India, but also in other international markets as well. Furthermore, the code also suggests that the Gauguin phone is expected to have a model number that will end with J17, while the Gauguin Pro phone will have a model number that will end with J17Pro. While the code suggests that both the phones will be powered by Qualcomm chipsets, it doesn't detail on exact processor details.

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station also leaked the same information. The tipster broadly suggests that the domestic versions of the Gauguin series will be different than the international versions. This could mean that Xiaomi will tweak some specifications in the global model, or may even introduce it with a different name. Xiaomi has done this in the past, and it may look to treat the Gauguin series in the same manner.

Similar to the Gauguin series, a new Redmi K30 Ultra model was also spotted to be in the works in the MIUI 12 code. This phone will likely sit alongside the already launched Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 Pro phones. Evidence inside the code suggests that the Redmi K30 Ultra will come with a pop-up selfie camera. The MIUI 12 build also indicates that the new Redmi phone may come with a quad rear camera setup, along with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The phone is tipped to be powered by an unknown MediaTek SoC.

