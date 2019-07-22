Technology News
Xiaomi Enters Fortune Global 500 List, Ranking in at 468

Xiaomi announced that the company has, for the first time, made the Fortune Global 500 list, nine years after its establishment.

22 July 2019
Xiaomi Enters Fortune Global 500 List, Ranking in at 468

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has become the youngest company on the Fortune Global 500 list for 2019, ranking 468, with a revenue of $26,443.50 million (roughly Rs. 1,80,000 crores) and a net profit of $2,049.10 million (roughly Rs. 14,100 crores) in the previous fiscal.

The Beijing-based global technology firm on Monday announced that the company has, for the first time, made the Fortune Global 500 list, nine years after its establishment.

The company also ranks seventh in the Internet Services and Retailing category, the company said in a statement.

"It took Xiaomi only nine years to make the Fortune Global 500 list, a milestone that we owe a big thank you to all our Mi fans and users for their unwavering support. We are also the youngest company on this year's list, a proud record that we will keep in mind and bring to another level in the global expansion journey," Lei Jun, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Xiaomi said.

Founded in April 2010 as an internet company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an Internet of Things (IoT) platform at its core, Xiaomi was also named in Fortune's China 500 list for the first time in June, ranking 53rd.

According to international market research organisation IDC, as of March 2019, the company has become the world's fourth smartphone brand in terms of shipment sales volume, registering a year-on-year growth of 32.2 percent.

The company has also incubated and invested in over 200 ecosystem companies, many of which are specialized in developing smart hardware, and has thus built the world's largest consumer IoT platform with approximately 171 million connected IoT devices, excluding smartphones and laptops, by late March 2019.

The firm is investing 10 billion Renminbi in the development of "All in AIoT" in the next five years as part of its "Smartphone+AIoT" dual-core strategy, allowing the prospect to capitalize on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT development opportunities in the future, and laying a solid foundation for the growth over the next five to 10 years.

Moreover, the company is planning to replicate its success by enhancing and adjusting its business strategies from China to overseas.  

