Technology News
loading

Xiaomi’s Upcoming Foldable Might Pack Triple Rear Cameras, Shows Patent Application

The patent images, and even Xiaomi’s teaser videos, surprisingly miss out on the selfie camera.

Updated: 14 August 2019 18:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi’s Upcoming Foldable Might Pack Triple Rear Cameras, Shows Patent Application

The foldable phone’s mass availability depends on the demand and market trends

Highlights
  • Xiaomi’s upcoming foldable phone has a unique dual folding design
  • It is currently under testing with Xiaomi’s engineering team
  • The patent might not be a true representation of the actual device

Xiaomi recently showcased a foldable phone on video, but so far, there has been no information about the device's internal hardware or cameras. A new patent application filed by Xiaomi suggests that the company's first foldable phone might pack triple rear cameras. The schematics in Xiaomi's patent application clearly show a vertically-aligned camera module with cutouts for three lenses. But unfortunately, there is no information on the megapixel count of the cameras on the company's foldable phone, which is still under the prototype testing phase.

The foldable phone patent filed by Xiaomi before EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office), which was first spotted by @Xiaomishka, shows a tablet-like device with symmetrical dual-hinge design to fold the display on either side along its vertical axis. The design is quite similar to the foldable phone that was recently showcased on video by Xiaomi's president Lin Bin and later made an appearance in another teaser video shared by Xiaomi.

However, none of the two videos gave us a glimpse at the foldable phone's cameras. The diagrams in Xiaomi's patent application indicate that the upcoming foldable device might pack triple rear cameras. The lenses will be housed in a module that will create a small hump. Surprisingly, there doesn't appear to be a cutout for the selfie camera in any of the patent images, neither is it visible in Xiaomi's teaser videos.

It must be noted that the triple rear cameras are seen in a patent application, which means they only represent Xiaomi's vision for a foldable device and might not necessarily be implemented on a commercially available phone. Also, Xiaomi has already made it clear that its foldable phone will launch as a mass device only if the concept gains traction and generates enough interest.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Foldable Phone, Xiaomi EUIPO Patent
Twitter Says Doesn't Have Edit Button in Its Top Priorities, Support for Apple's Live Photos Upcoming
Motorola One Zoom Is Just a Rebranded Motorola One Pro With Pre-Installed Amazon Apps: Report
Xiaomi’s Upcoming Foldable Might Pack Triple Rear Cameras, Shows Patent Application
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sacred Games 2 Release Time Brought Forward by Over 12 Hours
  2. HTC Wildfire X Arrives in India With Triple Rear Cameras
  3. Sacred Games Season 2 — Our Spoiler-Free Review
  4. WhatsApp Fingerprint Lock Feature Finally Comes to Android
  5. These Are the Names of the Next iPhone Models, According to a Case Maker
  6. HTC Set to Launch New Smartphone in India on August 14
  7. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  8. Vivo S1 Review
  9. Mi A3 Set to Launch in India on August 21, Will Be Available via Amazon
  10. Realme 5 Pro With 48-Megapixel Main Camera to Launch on August 20
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro Spotted on TENAA and Bluetooth SIG
  2. Indian PC Market Grows 49.2 Percent in Q2, Lenovo Leads: IDC
  3. Microsoft Releases August Security Release for Windows PCs, Fixing 93 Vulnerabilities
  4. Motorola One Zoom Is Just a Rebranded Motorola One Pro With Pre-Installed Amazon Apps: Report
  5. Xiaomi’s Upcoming Foldable Might Pack Triple Rear Cameras, Shows Patent Application
  6. Twitter Says Doesn't Have Edit Button in Its Top Priorities, Support for Apple's Live Photos Upcoming
  7. Adobe August 2019 Security Patch Tackles Several Major Issues in Acrobat, Reader, Photoshop, Creative Cloud Desktop, Others
  8. Samsung Could Have a Smartphone With a Graphene Battery by 2021: Report
  9. Google, Facebook, Amazon to Testify in US Against French Digital Tax
  10. Twitter Launches Ashoka Chakra Emoji for 73rd Independence Day
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.