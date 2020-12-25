Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Tipped to Launch Three Foldable Phones in 2021

Xiaomi’s new foldables may come in different designs – out-folding, in-folding, and clamshell.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 25 December 2020 19:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Tipped to Launch Three Foldable Phones in 2021

Xiaomi may already be working on clamshell-type folding phone

Highlights
  • Xiaomi may launch three foldable phones in the coming year
  • Samsung may decrease display size of rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 3
  • Samsung may include S Pen in its foldable phone

Xiaomi may launch three foldable smartphones in 2021. Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), shared the alleged development via Twitter. Earlier, Xiaomi has already been linked with a foldable smartphone to be in the works. Apart from Xiaomi, other players like Oppo and Samsung are also expected to be working on foldable smartphones. Young also said in another tweet that Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 will have a smaller main display and cover display.

As per the tweet by Young, the next foldable smartphone “to hit the market” will likely be from Xiaomi. He said that Xiaomi is expected to have three foldable smartphones in the market in 2021 that could be launched in three design types – out-folding, in-folding, and clamshell. He, however, didn't mention which of these models will be launched first. Earlier this year, a report claimed that Xiaomi has placed an order with Samsung Display and LG Display for foldable OLED panels for a clamshell-type phone.

In another tweet, Young suggested that Samsung could launch the rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 3 (not final name) with smaller displays than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Young also claimed that the foldable smartphone's main display will shrink from 7.59-inch to 7.55-inch. The cover display will be 6.21 inches long, compared to Galaxy Z Fold 2's 6.23-inch screen, because Samsung wants “more space for S Pen.”

Furthermore, Young said that the alleged Galaxy Z Flip 3/ Flip Lite will have a 6.7-inch display and the South Korean tech giant will incorporate 120Hz refresh rate and low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPO) technology on the phone. In fact, a recent report claimed that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Flip 2, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Fold Lite foldable smartphones in 2021.

Citing OLED research firm UBI Research, the report predicted that the Galaxy Z Flip 2 will have a 6.7-inch internal screen and a 3-inch external screen, Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a 7-inch range internal screen and a 4-inch range external screen, and the Galaxy Z Fold Lite will also have a 7-inch range internal screen and a 4-inch range external screen. The report also claimed that all three foldable Samsung models would use ultra-thin glass as cover windows and use the in-folding method for the design.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Foldable Phone, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 2, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite
Sourabh Kulesh Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Mi 11 Leaked Images Tip Design, Specifications Ahead of December 28 Launch

Related Stories

Xiaomi Tipped to Launch Three Foldable Phones in 2021
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Search Lets Users Summon Baby Yoda to Their Homes
  2. Amazfit GTS 2 mini Smartwatch Price in India Announced
  3. Samsung Galaxy A72 4G Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 720G
  4. Mi 11 Teased to Come With Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Protection
  5. The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Date Might Not Be Before 2022
  6. Mi 11 Leaked Images Detail Design, Specifications Ahead of Launch
  7. Facebook to Add Physical Security Key Verification for Mobile App Login
  8. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G May Soon Launch in India
  9. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Launched With 50-Megapixel Sony Camera
  10. BSNL Loses 50,000 Broadband Subscribers in October, Airtel Gains: TRAI
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Tipped to Launch Three Foldable Phones in 2021
  2. Mi 11 Leaked Images Tip Design, Specifications Ahead of December 28 Launch
  3. Apple Starts Charging Reduced App Store Commission From Some Developers
  4. Samsung Galaxy M12 Gets NBTC Certification: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update: Report
  6. GoDaddy Apologises Over Fake Christmas Bonus ‘Phishing’ Email Security Test for Employees
  7. Mi 11 to Feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and Advanced Display Tech, Xiaomi Reveals
  8. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G India Launch Imminent, Leaked BIS Listing Suggests
  9. WHO Launches Mobile App for COVID-19 Updates, Again
  10. Over 60 Percent of Cybercrime Complaints in 2020 Linked to Financial Frauds: Delhi Police
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com