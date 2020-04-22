Technology News
Xiaomi May Be Working on a Clamshell Foldable Phone

Xiaomi has reportedly placed flexible display orders with Samsung and LG.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 April 2020 13:43 IST
Xiaomi May Be Working on a Clamshell Foldable Phone

Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital

Xiaomi is working on a foldable phone to launch in the future

Highlights
  • Samsung Display will reportedly supply the panel in H2 2020
  • Xiaomi may source foldable displays from LG Display as well
  • The foldable phone was patented last year with a clamshell design

Xiaomi is reported to be working on a foldable phone that opens and shuts like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the new Motorola Razr. This Xiaomi phone will reportedly come with a clamshell-like foldable phone design, and the Chinese giant has said to have placed an order with Samsung Display for similar foldable displays as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The company is reported to also source foldable OLED displays from LG Display.

ZDNet Korea reports that Xiaomi has placed an order with Samsung Display for foldable OLED displays and is said to source some displays from LG Display as well. To recall, Samsung Display provided OLED displays for the Galaxy Z Flip and they are said to be of better quality than that made by Chinese display makers like BOE and CSOT. Lenovo-owned Motorola used BOE and CSOT foldable OLED displays on its Motorola Razr (2019). The OLED display for the upcoming Xiaomi foldable phone is reported going to be supplied in the second half of 2020, so don't expect the phone to launch anytime soon.

In December, Xiaomi filed a patent for its foldable phone and the sketches suggest Galaxy Z Flip-like clamshell design. In these sketches, the Xiaomi phone appears to fold completely in half to give traditional flip phone-like look. A secondary screen may appear at the front once the phone is folded to show notifications. The foldable handset also seems to carry a pop-up selfie camera module with an array of sensors. There are no other detail regarding specifications or launch timeline of the phone yet, but we can expect more rumours and leaks in the future.

Comments

Further reading: Xiaomi, Samsung Display, Xiaomi Foldable Phone, Samsung Galaxy Z flip
