Xiaomi is apparently working on two new smartphones, according to listings on Geekbench. One smartphone is codenamed Xiaomi Strakz and the other has been listed as Xiaomi E6. Both the smartphones are listed to be powered by an octa-core processor and pack 4GB of RAM and 3GB of RAM respectively.

Starting with the Xiaomi E6 smartphone, the Geekbench listing claims that the device has 3GB RAM, and comes with Android 8.1 Oreo pre-installed. Furthermore, the smartphone comes with an octa-core chip clocked at 2.0GHz. The Xiaomi E6 has a single-core score of 841 points while the multi-core score is at 4259. Unless Xiaomi plans to launch a new E series, this smartphone could either be a new Redmi device, or it could be the international variant of the Redmi S2 as well.

The Xiaomi Strakz smartphone is also listed on Geekbench, and it is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo pre-installed as well. As for the score, the Xiaomi Strakz has a single-core score of 902 points, and a multi-core score of 1536 points.

Both the smartphones, judging by their specifications, are positioned to be in the budget-friendly range, and could be new Redmi devices in the offing. However, this is pure speculation and should be taken with a grain of salt. There's no word from Xiaomi on a possible launch of new phones, but the company has been rumoured to be working towards an annual product launch event that it will host in China.

In the first quarter of 2018, Xiaomi topped the Indian smartphone market again with 30.3 percent market share, as per IDC. Samsung is at second place with 25.1 percent share, according to recent data released by IDC. A total of 30 million smartphones were sold in India in the first quarter.