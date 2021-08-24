Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Is Dropping Its ‘Mi’ Branding Starting With Xiaomi Mix 4: Report

Xiaomi became the number one smartphone brand in the world for the first time ever in June 2021.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 August 2021 11:24 IST
Xiaomi Is Dropping Its ‘Mi’ Branding Starting With Xiaomi Mix 4: Report

Xiaomi Mix 4 was launched in China earlier this month

Highlights
  • Xiaomi may start using the company name instead of Mi for its smartphones
  • The Mi Pad series still includes the Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro
  • Gadgets 360 has reached out to the company for clarity

Xiaomi will be reportedly dropping the ‘Mi' branding from its products and simply use ‘Xiaomi' moving forward. This change in branding has kicked off with the company's latest flagship smartphone, the Mix 4, which was launched in China on August 10 and simply called Xiaomi Mix 4. As of now, it is unclear if this change in branding is only for the company's smartphone vertical or for all the Mi-branded products. The Mi branding has been in existence for about 10 years now.

The change first became apparent with the recently released Mix 4 that, instead of being called Mi Mix 4 in accordance with the previous generation phones (Mi Mix 3, Mi Mix 2, and so on), is named Xiaomi Mix 4. Now a report by XDA developers citing a company representative states that all of its upcoming products will come with Xiaomi branding instead of the Mi branding. However, things are a bit confusing right now considering the latest tablet series from Xiaomi is still called Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro (as per Google translation).

So, it remains unclear if Xiaomi has decided to drop the Mi branding for all its products or just smartphones. It is also unclear if this change will be implemented in the Indian market as well. Gadget 360 has reached out to the company for clarity and this space will be updated when we receive a response.

The first Mi-branded smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 1, launched in August 2011, which makes the brand almost 10 years old. Over the years, the Mi brand expanded to tablets, TVs, smart devices, tools, toys, audio accessories, and more.

A recent report by research firm Counterpoint showed that Xiaomi became the number one smartphone brand in the world for the first time ever in June 2021. Its sales grew by 26 percent compared to May, and it captured a 17.1 percent market share in terms of global smartphone shipments. Another report by Strategy Analytics stated that Xiaomi topped the 5G Android phone shipments globally in the second quarter of 2021.

Currently, the company is gearing up to launch its Mi TV 5X, Mi Band 6, and Mi Notebook in India at its Smarter Living 2022 event scheduled for August 26. It has also teased the Redmi 10 Prime that will launch in the country on September 3.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi, Xiaomi Mix 4, Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Pro
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord CE 5G Getting OxygenOS Update With Performance Improvements

Related Stories

Xiaomi Is Dropping Its ‘Mi’ Branding Starting With Xiaomi Mix 4: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PS5 Restock India: Pre-Order PlayStation 5 on August 26
  2. OnePlus Buds Pro to Be Available in India From August 26, Price Announced
  3. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Will Be Priced in India Under Rs. 25,000: Report
  4. Redmi 10 Prime Launch in India Set for September 3, Xiaomi Teases
  5. Vivo Y33s With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched in India
  6. OnePlus Buds Pro Review
  7. Watch the First Official Teaser Trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Vivo Y33s May Launch in India on August 23, Price Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Is Dropping Its ‘Mi’ Branding Starting With Xiaomi Mix 4: Report
  2. OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord CE 5G Getting OxygenOS Update With Performance Improvements
  3. Google Play Store Removes 8 Fake Cryptocurrency Mining Apps for Tricking Users: Trend Micro
  4. Didi Suspends UK Launch Plans Amid China Crackdown on Tech Firms: Report
  5. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Said to Join Executives at White House Cybersecurity Meeting
  6. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Price in India, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Upcoming Launch
  7. Elon Musk Says Tesla's Self-Driving FSD Beta 9.2 Update 'Not Great', AI Team Rallying to Improve
  8. Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Teases Multiverse, Brings in Doc Ock and Green Goblin
  9. Facebook to Bring Voice and Video Calling to Main App, Testing With Few Users First
  10. OnePlus Buds Pro Price in India Announced, Go on Sale on August 26
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com