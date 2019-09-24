Technology News
Xiaomi Announces Diwali With Mi Sale: Redmi K20 for Re.1; Price Cuts on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Mi TVs, Mi Band 3, More

Redmi Note 7 Pro will see a Rs. 2,000 price cut, and will be listed starting from Rs. 11,999.

Updated: 24 September 2019 11:42 IST
Mi TV range will also see a price cut

Highlights
  • Xiaomi has listed 10 percent instant discount for HDFC card users
  • Redmi 7A will be priced at Rs. 4,999 during the sale period
  • Redmi K20 Rupee.1 flash sale will be conducted

Xiaomi has now announced its Diwali with Mi sale in India. The sale will begin from September 28 and go on till October 4, around the same time as the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The sale will be held on Mi.com, but price cuts and deals on phones will trickle down to Amazon and Flipkart as well. Xiaomi has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount for card users even on EMI transactions. Phones like the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 7A, Redmi Y3, Mi Band 3, Power Banks, and more will be listed with price cuts.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro will be listed with a Rs. 2,000 price cut, and an effective price tag of Rs. 11,999. Flipkart has listed the phone with the same price cut, but also offers an additional Rs. 1,000 discount on exchange of old phones.

The Redmi 7A will be priced at Rs. 4,999 after including the 10 percent HDFC Bank discount. This means a price cut of Rs. 400 has been enforced. Flipkart has listed the phone at the same price, and Amazon hasn't unlocked its discounts yet, but it should reflect about the same discount.

The Redmi Y3 will also see a price cut, and will be priced below the Rs. 10,000 range. Both the 3GB and 4GB RAM option should be listed on Mi.com with the price cut. The Redmi K20 Pro will be listed for Rs. 24,999 and the Redmi Note 7S will be listed for Rs. 8,999 during the sale period, as reported earlier.

Furthermore, the old Mi TV range will see a price cut – and the list includes the Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32-inch, Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32-inch, MI LED TV 4A Pro 43-inch, and Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch. Mi earphones will be listed with a 50 percent discount, and mobile accessories will start from as low as Rs. 49. The 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i and the Mi Band 3 will be listed with discounts as well.

Other goodies include Mi Protect starting at Rs. 399, Mi Screen Protect starting at Rs. 299, Mi Extended Warranty for Mi TVs starting at Rs. 399. The Re.1 flash sale will also make a comeback, with daily sale at 4pm IST. The flash sale will see the Redmi K20, mi Smart Band 4, and more being sold for Re. 1.

Accessories like the Mi Pocket Speaker, Mi Travel Backpack, and others will see discounts as deep as 80 percent. These deals will go live at 10am and 6pm IST daily during the sale period. Xiaomi will be offering Rs. 501 off on hotel bookings and Rs. 700 off on round trip flight bookings via Paytm Flight on purchases during the sale. It will also offer 20 percent off (up to Rs. 1,800) on Zoomcar bookings as well.

Xiaomi is also pushing users to download the Gold Rush game from the Play Store and win coupons worth Rs. 2 crore. The latest Mi TV range launched last week, will be available in daily flash sales during the Diwali sale. On September 29, the Mi LED TV 4A 40-inch, Mi LED TV 4X 50-inch, Mi LED TV 4X 65-inch, Mi LED TV 4X 43-inch will be up for grabs at 12am (midnight) IST. The Mi LED TV 4A 40-inch, Mi LED TV 4X 65-inch, Mi LED TV 4X 43-inch will be up for grabs daily at 12pm IST, whereas the Mi LED TV 4X 50-inch and the Mi Smart Band 4 will be up for grabs at 1pm IST daily during the sale period.

