After announcing the Diwali with Mi sale, Xiaomi has now revealed all the offers and price cuts on the full range of its phones. This includes the Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1, Redmi 7, Redmi 7A, Redmi Y3, and Redmi Go phones. It has also revealed price cuts on select Mi TVs, and has made available the new Mi TVs, the Mi Smart Water Purifier, and even the Mi Smart Band 4. Xiaomi has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount for card users even on EMI transactions.

Diwali With Mi Sale: Mobile Deals

Starting with the popular Redmi K20 series will also see a price cut of Rs. 2,000, and the 6GB + 64GB model will be listed at Rs. 19,999. Similarly, the Redmi K20 Pro 6GB + 128GB model will be priced at Rs. 24,999, with an effective price cut of Rs. 3,000.

Poco F1 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB variants will be listed at Rs. 14,999, Rs. 15,999, and Rs. 18,999 respectively. To recall, the Poco F1 is priced at Rs. 18,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. This means an effective price cut of up to Rs. 4,000. Furthermore, there is an additional Rs. 1,000 discount on Amazon Pay for the 128GB model.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, will start from Rs. 11,999 for its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 13,999 for its 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, and Rs. 14,999 for its 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. This means an effective price cut of up to Rs. 2,000 will be introduced during the sale period.

The Redmi Note 7S will be listed for Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB model, and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. This means an effective price cut of up to Rs. 2,000 will be introduced. To recall, the variants are originally priced at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999 respectively.

The budget-friendly Redmi Go will receive a Rs. 300 price cut, and will be listed at Rs. 4,299. The Redmi Y3 price in India will be at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage options, which means a price cut of Rs. 2,000 will be effective during the sale period. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option will be priced at its original Rs. 11,999.

Similarly the Redmi 7A 2GB + 16GB model will be listed for Rs. 4,999 instead of Rs. 5,999, and the 2GB + 32GB model will be listed for Rs. 5,799, instead of Rs. 6,199. Redmi 7 will also be listed with price cuts, with purchase amount starting from Rs. 6,999.

Mi TVs, Mi Band 3, power banks, other offers

Furthermore, the old Mi TV range will see a price cut – and the list includes the Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32-inch, Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32-inch, MI LED TV 4A Pro 43-inch, and Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch. Mi earphones will be listed with a 50 percent discount, and mobile accessories will start from as low as Rs. 49. The 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i and the Mi Band 3 will be listed with discounts as well.

Xiaomi is also pushing users to download the Gold Rush game from the Play Store and win coupons worth Rs. 2 crore. The latest Mi TV range launched last week, will be available in daily flash sales during the Diwali sale. On September 29, the Mi LED TV 4A 40-inch, Mi LED TV 4X 50-inch, Mi LED TV 4X 65-inch, Mi LED TV 4X 43-inch will be up for grabs at 12am (midnight) IST. The Mi LED TV 4A 40-inch, Mi LED TV 4X 65-inch, Mi LED TV 4X 43-inch will be up for grabs daily at 12pm IST, whereas the Mi LED TV 4X 50-inch and the Mi Smart Band 4 will be up for grabs at 1pm IST daily during the sale period.

Mi Smart Water Purifier (RO+UV) will also go on sale for Rs. 11,999 starting September 29 at 12pm (noon) IST. The filter cartridges will be available for Rs. 3,997 for the complete set.

The Re.1 flash sale will also make a comeback, with daily sale at 4pm IST. The flash sale will see the Redmi K20, mi Smart Band 4, and more being sold for Re. 1.

Accessories like the Mi Pocket Speaker, Mi Travel Backpack, and others will see discounts as deep as 80 percent. These deals will go live at 10am and 6pm IST daily during the sale period. Xiaomi will be offering Rs. 501 off on hotel bookings and Rs. 700 off on round trip flight bookings via Paytm Flight on purchases during the sale. It will also offer 20 percent off (up to Rs. 1,800) on Zoomcar bookings as well.

Other goodies include Mi Protect starting at Rs. 399, Mi Screen Protect starting at Rs. 299, Mi Extended Warranty for Mi TVs starting at Rs. 399. The sale will go on till October 4.