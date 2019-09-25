Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Diwali With Mi Sale: Price Cuts on Poco F1, Redmi Go, Redmi Y3, More Xiaomi Phones Revealed

Diwali With Mi Sale: Price Cuts on Poco F1, Redmi Go, Redmi Y3, More Xiaomi Phones Revealed

The popular Redmi K20 will also see a price cut of Rs. 2,000, and the 6GB + 64GB model will be listed at Rs. 19,999 during the sale period.

By | Updated: 25 September 2019 11:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Diwali With Mi Sale: Price Cuts on Poco F1, Redmi Go, Redmi Y3, More Xiaomi Phones Revealed

Poco F1 will be listed starting at Rs. 14,999

Highlights
  • Xiaomi has listed 10 percent instant discount for HDFC card users
  • Poco F1 will see a price cut of up to Rs. 4,000
  • Redmi Note 7S will see a price cut of up to Rs. 2,000

After announcing the Diwali with Mi sale, Xiaomi has now revealed all the offers and price cuts on the full range of its phones. This includes the Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1, Redmi 7, Redmi 7A, Redmi Y3, and Redmi Go phones. It has also revealed price cuts on select Mi TVs, and has made available the new Mi TVs, the Mi Smart Water Purifier, and even the Mi Smart Band 4. Xiaomi has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount for card users even on EMI transactions.

Diwali With Mi Sale: Mobile Deals

Starting with the popular Redmi K20 series will also see a price cut of Rs. 2,000, and the 6GB + 64GB model will be listed at Rs. 19,999. Similarly, the Redmi K20 Pro 6GB + 128GB model will be priced at Rs. 24,999, with an effective price cut of Rs. 3,000.

Poco F1 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB variants will be listed at Rs. 14,999, Rs. 15,999, and Rs. 18,999 respectively. To recall, the Poco F1 is priced at Rs. 18,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. This means an effective price cut of up to Rs. 4,000. Furthermore, there is an additional Rs. 1,000 discount on Amazon Pay for the 128GB model.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, will start from Rs. 11,999 for its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 13,999 for its 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, and Rs. 14,999 for its 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. This means an effective price cut of up to Rs. 2,000 will be introduced during the sale period.

The Redmi Note 7S will be listed for Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB model, and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. This means an effective price cut of up to Rs. 2,000 will be introduced. To recall, the variants are originally priced at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999 respectively.

The budget-friendly Redmi Go will receive a Rs. 300 price cut, and will be listed at Rs. 4,299. The Redmi Y3 price in India will be at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage options, which means a price cut of Rs. 2,000 will be effective during the sale period. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option will be priced at its original Rs. 11,999.

Similarly the Redmi 7A 2GB + 16GB model will be listed for Rs. 4,999 instead of Rs. 5,999, and the 2GB + 32GB model will be listed for Rs. 5,799, instead of Rs. 6,199. Redmi 7 will also be listed with price cuts, with purchase amount starting from Rs. 6,999.

Mi TVs, Mi Band 3, power banks, other offers

Furthermore, the old Mi TV range will see a price cut – and the list includes the Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32-inch, Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32-inch, MI LED TV 4A Pro 43-inch, and Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch. Mi earphones will be listed with a 50 percent discount, and mobile accessories will start from as low as Rs. 49. The 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i and the Mi Band 3 will be listed with discounts as well.

Xiaomi is also pushing users to download the Gold Rush game from the Play Store and win coupons worth Rs. 2 crore. The latest Mi TV range launched last week, will be available in daily flash sales during the Diwali sale. On September 29, the Mi LED TV 4A 40-inch, Mi LED TV 4X 50-inch, Mi LED TV 4X 65-inch, Mi LED TV 4X 43-inch will be up for grabs at 12am (midnight) IST. The Mi LED TV 4A 40-inch, Mi LED TV 4X 65-inch, Mi LED TV 4X 43-inch will be up for grabs daily at 12pm IST, whereas the Mi LED TV 4X 50-inch and the Mi Smart Band 4 will be up for grabs at 1pm IST daily during the sale period.

Mi Smart Water Purifier (RO+UV) will also go on sale for Rs. 11,999 starting September 29 at 12pm (noon) IST. The filter cartridges will be available for Rs. 3,997 for the complete set.

The Re.1 flash sale will also make a comeback, with daily sale at 4pm IST. The flash sale will see the Redmi K20, mi Smart Band 4, and more being sold for Re. 1.

Accessories like the Mi Pocket Speaker, Mi Travel Backpack, and others will see discounts as deep as 80 percent. These deals will go live at 10am and 6pm IST daily during the sale period. Xiaomi will be offering Rs. 501 off on hotel bookings and Rs. 700 off on round trip flight bookings via Paytm Flight on purchases during the sale. It will also offer 20 percent off (up to Rs. 1,800) on Zoomcar bookings as well.

Other goodies include Mi Protect starting at Rs. 399, Mi Screen Protect starting at Rs. 299, Mi Extended Warranty for Mi TVs starting at Rs. 399. The sale will go on till October 4.

Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth, lag-free performance
  • Appealing design
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming low-light camera performance
  • Quite slippery
  • No expandable storage
  • Slow front camera pop-up mechanism
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi K20 review
Display6.39-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Redmi 7A

Redmi 7A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Excellent battery life
  • Two-year warranty
  • Bad
  • Sub-par camera performance
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 7A review
Display5.45-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 439
Front Camera5-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage16GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1440 pixels
Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up quickly
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
  • Shared slot for second SIM/ microSD card
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 7S

Redmi Note 7S

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Decent battery life
  • Good cameras
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • MIUI has spammy ads
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Fast charger isn’t bundled
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Versatile cameras
  • Great value for money
  • Bad
  • 4K video quality could be better
  • Slow front camera pop-up mechanism
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro review
Display6.39-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 855
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Xiaomi Redmi Y3

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Striking design
  • Good battery life
  • Dedicated microSD slot
  • Capable selfie camera
  • Bad
  • Ads and pre-installed bloatware
  • No fast charging
  • Overall performance isn’t competitive
  • Average rear cameras
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Y3 review
Display6.26-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 632
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Xiaomi, Diwali With Mi, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Poco F1, Redmi Go, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7, Redmi, Mi TVs
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
iOS 13.1, iPadOS Released With Bug Fixes and New Features: What's New, How to Download and Install
tvOS 13 Released With Multi-User Support: What's New, How to Download and Install
Diwali With Mi Sale: Price Cuts on Poco F1, Redmi Go, Redmi Y3, More Xiaomi Phones Revealed
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 8A With Display Notch, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Mi AirDots Pro 2 With Up to 14-Hour Battery Life, New Power Bank Launched
  3. Xiaomi Diwali Sale Discounts, Offers Revealed for All Phones
  4. Realme X2 Goes Official With Snapdragon 730G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  5. Vivo U3x With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. Xiaomi's New Mi Mix Alpha Is an Almost All-Screen Smartphone
  7. ACT Fibernet Now Offers Up to 1,000GB Extra Data on Broadband Plans
  8. Xiaomi Diwali Sale Offers Include Price Cuts on Redmi Phones, Mi TVs
  9. MIUI 11 Released, Set to Reach Devices Starting Mid-October
  10. Huawei MediaPad M5 lite Tablet With 7,500mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Fortnite v10.40 Update Adds Bots to Help Players Improve, but How Will Skill Be Measured?
  2. Mi AirDots Pro 2 With Up to 14-Hour Battery Life, Mi Power Bank 3 50W Launched
  3. Kik Shuts Down Messaging App Amid Kin Cryptocurrency Battle With US SEC
  4. Microsoft's Project xCloud Game Streaming Service Public Preview Registrations Open in Select Regions
  5. Redmi 8A With Display Notch, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Joker Release Date in India Brought Forward to October 2
  7. Fiio M5 Portable High-Resolution Audio Player Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 8,990
  8. Windows 10 Now on More Than 900 Million Devices, on Track to Hit 1 Billion in 2020: Microsoft
  9. Gmail Dark Theme Now Rolling Out on Android and iOS
  10. YouTube Creators Hit by Massive Wave of Account Hijacks: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.