NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Diwali With Mi Sale Last Day Today: Re. 1 Flash Sale on Mi A2, Mi LED TV 4A Pro, and Other Deals

Diwali With Mi Sale Last Day Today: Re. 1 Flash Sale on Mi A2, Mi LED TV 4A Pro, and Other Deals

, 25 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Diwali With Mi Sale Last Day Today: Re. 1 Flash Sale on Mi A2, Mi LED TV 4A Pro, and Other Deals

Re. 1 flash sale on Mi A2 and Mi LED TV 4A Pro on Thursday

Highlights

  • Xiaomi's Diwali with Mi sale has entered its last day
  • Mi A2 will be available in Re. 1 flash sale today at 4pm
  • Mi LED TV 4A Pro will also be up for grabs at Re. 1

Xiaomi's Diwali With Mi Sale is on its last day, with a couple of new deals on popular products. The company has listed a host of offers on its Mi.com website, and among other attractive deals, the Xiaomi Diwali sale will host Re. 1 flash sale for the Xiaomi Mi A2 and Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro. The smartphone and the TV will be as a part of the limited stock flash sale on Thursday at 4pm IST. Apart from that, India's biggest smartphone vendor will continue to offer deals on its range of mobiles, smart TVs, and accessories to customers ahead of Diwali.

During the Diwali with Mi sale, buyers can avail a flat Rs. 750 discount with a minimum transaction value of Rs. 7,500 done using SBI credit cards. A flat Rs. 500 Paytm wallet cashback is available on the purchase of Redmi Note 5 Pro and Poco F1. You can also avail a Rs. 500 Amazon Pay cashback on buying the 32-inch and 43-inch Mi TV 4A variants. It is available only via the Android app (version 3.1.1) and the iOS app (version 2.2.0). Also, Mobikwik cashback of 20 percent (up to Rs. 2,000) can be availed, as can Ixigo coupons worth Rs. 3,500 on smartphone purchases.

Diwali with Mi Re. 1 flash sales

As mentioned, Xiaomi will host the Re. 1 flash sales today on Mi.com at 4pm. In the Re. 1 flash sale today, the company will offer the Mi A2 smartphone and the Mi LED TV 4A Pro television.

Diwali with Mi mobile deals

Alongside the flash sales, Xiaomi is offering discounts on some of its popular smartphones during the Diwali with Mi sale. The Xiaomi Mi A2, originally priced at Rs. 16,999, will also be sold for a price of Rs. 14,999 during the sale. Additionally, the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is available with a Rs. 2,000 discount, at Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB internal storage model. The Redmi Y2, on the other hand, is available for Rs. 10,999, down from the regular Rs. 12,999. The Poco F1's newly launched Rosso Red edition is also be up for grabs during the sale, at its regular price starting at Rs. 20,999.

Diwali with Mi other deals
The Mi LED TV 4A 43-inch model is available for a reduced price of Rs. 21,999, which is Rs. 1,000 less than its launch price of Rs. 22,999. The Mi Bluetooth Headset Basic is available for Rs. 799, the Mi Earphones Basic (Black/ Red) for Rs. 349, Mi Earphones (Black/ Silver) for a reduced price of Rs. 599, the Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver (White) for Rs. 899, and the Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 for Rs. 1,599. Meanwhile, the 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i has received a Rs. 100 discount and is available for Rs. 1,399, 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i for Rs. 699, the Mi Router 3C for Rs. 899, Mi Body Composition Scale for Rs. 1,799, Mi Selfie Stick for Rs. 599, and the Mi Selfie Stick Tripod for Rs. 999. The Mi Band - HRX Edition can be bought for Rs. 999 during the Xiaomi Diwali sale.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi Note 5 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Good build quality
  • Competent cameras
  • Great value
  • Bad
  • Fast charger not bundled
  • Lacks USB Type-C
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review
Display5.99-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Slow facial recognition
  • Average lowlight camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Y2 review
Display5.99-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3080mAh
Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value-for-money
  • Good camera performance
  • Bad
  • Below-average battery life
  • Non-expandable storage
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi A2 review
Display5.99-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Further reading: Diwali with Mi, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi A2, Xiaomi Mi A2 Price in India, Mi Diwali Sale, Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro
Unlimited Plans and Packs Are Here to Stay, Says Telco Body Chief Mathews
Diwali With Mi Sale Last Day Today: Re. 1 Flash Sale on Mi A2, Mi LED TV 4A Pro, and Other Deals
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Handpicked Deals
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Set to Launch in China Today
  2. Nokia 8110 4G 'Banana Phone' Goes on Sale in India for First Time Today
  3. Samsung Galaxy A6s, Galaxy A9s With Snapdragon 660, 6GB RAM Launched
  4. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 With Front Camera Slider, 10GB RAM Launched
  5. Realme C1 Review
  6. Samsung Teases Galaxy A8s With a Display Hole for Selfie Camera
  7. Google Files Go App Gets Inbuilt Media Player, Secure App Installs & More
  8. WhatsApp Finally Gets Stickers Functionality and Dedicated Stickers Store
  9. Misfit Vapor 2 Smartwatch With Built-in GPS, NFC Support Launched
  10. OnePlus 6T Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.