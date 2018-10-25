Xiaomi's Diwali With Mi Sale is on its last day, with a couple of new deals on popular products. The company has listed a host of offers on its Mi.com website, and among other attractive deals, the Xiaomi Diwali sale will host Re. 1 flash sale for the Xiaomi Mi A2 and Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro. The smartphone and the TV will be as a part of the limited stock flash sale on Thursday at 4pm IST. Apart from that, India's biggest smartphone vendor will continue to offer deals on its range of mobiles, smart TVs, and accessories to customers ahead of Diwali.

During the Diwali with Mi sale, buyers can avail a flat Rs. 750 discount with a minimum transaction value of Rs. 7,500 done using SBI credit cards. A flat Rs. 500 Paytm wallet cashback is available on the purchase of Redmi Note 5 Pro and Poco F1. You can also avail a Rs. 500 Amazon Pay cashback on buying the 32-inch and 43-inch Mi TV 4A variants. It is available only via the Android app (version 3.1.1) and the iOS app (version 2.2.0). Also, Mobikwik cashback of 20 percent (up to Rs. 2,000) can be availed, as can Ixigo coupons worth Rs. 3,500 on smartphone purchases.

Diwali with Mi Re. 1 flash sales

As mentioned, Xiaomi will host the Re. 1 flash sales today on Mi.com at 4pm. In the Re. 1 flash sale today, the company will offer the Mi A2 smartphone and the Mi LED TV 4A Pro television.

Diwali with Mi mobile deals

Alongside the flash sales, Xiaomi is offering discounts on some of its popular smartphones during the Diwali with Mi sale. The Xiaomi Mi A2, originally priced at Rs. 16,999, will also be sold for a price of Rs. 14,999 during the sale. Additionally, the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is available with a Rs. 2,000 discount, at Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB internal storage model. The Redmi Y2, on the other hand, is available for Rs. 10,999, down from the regular Rs. 12,999. The Poco F1's newly launched Rosso Red edition is also be up for grabs during the sale, at its regular price starting at Rs. 20,999.

Diwali with Mi other deals

The Mi LED TV 4A 43-inch model is available for a reduced price of Rs. 21,999, which is Rs. 1,000 less than its launch price of Rs. 22,999. The Mi Bluetooth Headset Basic is available for Rs. 799, the Mi Earphones Basic (Black/ Red) for Rs. 349, Mi Earphones (Black/ Silver) for a reduced price of Rs. 599, the Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver (White) for Rs. 899, and the Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 for Rs. 1,599. Meanwhile, the 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i has received a Rs. 100 discount and is available for Rs. 1,399, 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i for Rs. 699, the Mi Router 3C for Rs. 899, Mi Body Composition Scale for Rs. 1,799, Mi Selfie Stick for Rs. 599, and the Mi Selfie Stick Tripod for Rs. 999. The Mi Band - HRX Edition can be bought for Rs. 999 during the Xiaomi Diwali sale.

