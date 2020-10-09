Xiaomi has announced its Diwali With Mi sale, jumping on to the festival bandwagon. With Amazon and Flipkart hosting their own festive sales, Xiaomi is hosting its very own Diwali sale from October 16 on Mi.com. It will offer early access to Gold, Platinum, and Diamond VIP members. Access for these subscribers will begin a day earlier, from October 15. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins on October 16, whereas the Amazon Great Indian Festival will begin from October 17 in India.

For the ‘Diwali With Mi' sale on Mi.com, Xiaomi has partnered with Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda to offer discounts and cashback to customers. Just like other sales, this one will also see price cuts on phones and accessories sold by the company. Xiaomi is launching the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro phones a day before the sale and they should likely be available with offers during ‘Diwali With Mi.'

Xiaomi has confirmed that there is up to Rs. 1,000 instant discount for buyers who purchase using Axis Bank cards and Bank of Baroda credit cards. The ‘Diwali With Mi' sale will continue for six days, ending on October 21. Mi India and Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain tweeted that Gold, Diamond, and Platinum VIP members will get early access to the sale.

The company introduced audio accessories like the Redmi Earbuds 2c and Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones in preparation for the sale. We can expect price cuts on old smartphones along with lucrative no-cost EMIs and cashbacks on new phones.

Apart from Xiaomi, Realme is also hosting its Festive Days sale that starts on October 16 as well. This sale will also continue for six days and will see price cuts on several phones including Realme C11, Realme C15, and Realme X3. The company introduced a range of IoT products ahead of the festive season and launched the new Realme 7i smartphone as well.

