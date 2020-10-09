Technology News
Xiaomi ‘Diwali With Mi’ Sale Begins October 16, VIP Members to Get Early Access

Xiaomi has partnered with Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda to offer discounts of up to Rs. 1,000.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 October 2020 18:27 IST
Photo Credit: Mi.com

Xiaomi ‘Diwali With Mi’ sale will end on October 21

Highlights
  • The sale will be held on Mi.com from October 16
  • The ‘Diwali With Mi’ sale will see discounts on phone
  • Mi.com VIP members will get access from October 15

Xiaomi has announced its Diwali With Mi sale, jumping on to the festival bandwagon. With Amazon and Flipkart hosting their own festive sales, Xiaomi is hosting its very own Diwali sale from October 16 on Mi.com. It will offer early access to Gold, Platinum, and Diamond VIP members. Access for these subscribers will begin a day earlier, from October 15. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins on October 16, whereas the Amazon Great Indian Festival will begin from October 17 in India.

For the ‘Diwali With Mi' sale on Mi.com, Xiaomi has partnered with Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda to offer discounts and cashback to customers. Just like other sales, this one will also see price cuts on phones and accessories sold by the company. Xiaomi is launching the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro phones a day before the sale and they should likely be available with offers during ‘Diwali With Mi.'

Xiaomi has confirmed that there is up to Rs. 1,000 instant discount for buyers who purchase using Axis Bank cards and Bank of Baroda credit cards. The ‘Diwali With Mi' sale will continue for six days, ending on October 21. Mi India and Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain tweeted that Gold, Diamond, and Platinum VIP members will get early access to the sale.

The company introduced audio accessories like the Redmi Earbuds 2c and Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones in preparation for the sale. We can expect price cuts on old smartphones along with lucrative no-cost EMIs and cashbacks on new phones.

Apart from Xiaomi, Realme is also hosting its Festive Days sale that starts on October 16 as well. This sale will also continue for six days and will see price cuts on several phones including Realme C11, Realme C15, and Realme X3. The company introduced a range of IoT products ahead of the festive season and launched the new Realme 7i smartphone as well.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Diwali With Mi, Mi.com, Xiaomi Sale
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Realme Q2 Series Teased, Will Sport Leather Finish

