Xiaomi ‘Diwali With Mi’ Sale Begins: Price Cut of Up to Rs. 5,000 on Mi 10, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Mi Smart Band 4

The Mi 10 8GB + 128GB model is up for grabs for just Rs. 44,999, instead of Rs. 49,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 October 2020 11:22 IST
Xiaomi has partnered with Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda for ‘Diwali With Mi’ sale

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro sees a price discount of Rs. 1,500
  • Mi Smart Band 4 is up for grabs for just Rs. 1,999
  • Redmi Note 9 sees a price cut of Rs. 1,000 during the sale

Xiaomi's ‘Diwali with Mi' sale has begun and will go on till October 21. Phones and accessories from the company will also be listed with deals and discounts on Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, and Amazon Great Indian Festival as well. Mi VIP Club members have access to few exclusive deals and get free shipping benefits on Mi.com as well. Xiaomi has partnered with Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda to offer discounts and cashback. Credit card holders can avail instant cashback of up to Rs. 1,000, coupled with easy EMI option for all purchases.

Xiaomi ‘Diwali With Mi' phone deals

The flagship Mi 10 sees a Rs. 5,000 price cut and is priced at Rs. 44,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. This phone is available at these same discounted prices on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Amazon.in.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro sees a Rs. 1,500 discount on the 4GB + 128GB model and is listed for Rs. 14,499 whereas the 4GB + 64GB model and the 6GB + 128GB model sees a discount of Rs. 1,000 and is listed for Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 15,999, respectively. This phone is available on Amazon.in and Mi.com.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max also sees a price discount of up to Rs. 1,000 and is listed for Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB + 64GB option, Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, and Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. This phone can bought on Amazon.in and Mi.com as well. Similarly, the Redmi Note 9 also sees a price cut of the similar amount and is listed for Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB + 128GB option, and Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option. It is also available on Amazon.in  and Mi.com.

The Redmi 9 Prime 4GB + 128GB model is up for grabs for Rs. 10,999 — a discount of Rs. 1,000. It will go on sale tomorrow at 12pm (noon) on Amazon.in and Mi.com.

The Redmi Note 8 4GB + 64GB option is up for grabs for just Rs. 11,499 (Rs. 1,000 discount), and the Redmi 8A Dual is listed for as low as Rs. 7,299.

Xiaomi ‘Diwali With Mi' deals on other products

Apart from phones, the Mi Smart Band 4 is priced at Rs. 1,899 during the sale which means a discount of Rs. 400 has been introduced. The Mi Smart Water Purifier (RO + UV) sees a discount of Rs. 2,000 and is listed for just Rs. 10,999. The Mi TV Stick sees a discount of Rs. 500 whereas the Mi Box 4K sees a discount of Rs. 200.

The Mi TV 4X 50-inch and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch are also listed at discounted prices of Rs. 30,999 (Rs. 1,000 discount) and Rs. 21,999 (Rs. 500 discount), respectively. The Mi Air Purifier 3 and Mi Air Purifier 2C have been listed with Rs. 1,000 price cu, whereas the Mi Home Security Camera 360 1080p can be bought for a Rs. 600 discount at Rs. 2,299 currently. To see all of the deals on Mi.com, head to their dedicated page for the sale.

Customers who buy from Mi.com using Mi Pay can also avail cashback up to Rs. 5,000. As part of the sale, Mi.com is also hosting a Re 1 flash sale, wherein each day the company will list a new product on its website and it can be purchased just for a rupee. This flash sale will be held at 4pm daily.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Diwali With Mi, Mi 10, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8A Dual, Mi Smart Band 4, Mi Smart Water Purifier, Mi Air Purifier 3, Flipkart Big Billion Days, Amazon Great Indian Festival
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
