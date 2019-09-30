Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi Diwali With Mi 2019 Sale: Redmi K20 Pro Price Cut Now Live, Mi Air Purifier 2S, Mi Home Security Camera 360, More Deals

Xiaomi Diwali With Mi 2019 Sale: Redmi K20 Pro Price Cut Now Live, Mi Air Purifier 2S, Mi Home Security Camera 360, More Deals

The Redmi K20 Pro 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 24,999, with an effective price cut of Rs. 3,000.

By | Updated: 30 September 2019 12:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Diwali With Mi 2019 Sale: Redmi K20 Pro Price Cut Now Live, Mi Air Purifier 2S, Mi Home Security Camera 360, More Deals

Xiaomi Diwali sale will go on till October 4

Highlights
  • Mi Home Security Camera 360 is listed with Rs. 200 discount
  • Mi Smart Band 4 will be up for grabs for just Rupee. 1 today
  • Redmi K20 will see a price cut of Rs. 2,000

Xiaomi Diwali with Mi 2019 sale in underway, and big deals are getting unlocked every day. The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro discounts are now live on Mi.com. The Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 and the Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic deals have also gone live. The Redmi Go is now up for purchase, and so are Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080p and the Mi Car Charge Basic accessories. The Mi Polarised Sunglasses are also set to be available for just Rs. 699 soon. Xiaomi is offering 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank cards on all products purchased via Mi.com.

Starting with the popular Redmi K20 series, the deals on both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are now live. The Redmi K20 will see a price cut of Rs. 2,000, and the 6GB + 64GB model will be listed at Rs. 19,999. Similarly, the Redmi K20 Pro 6GB + 128GB model will be priced at Rs. 24,999, with an effective price cut of Rs. 3,000.

The Poco F1 deals have also gone live over the weekend, and the 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB variants are listed at Rs. 14,999, Rs. 15,999, and Rs. 18,999 respectively. To recall, the Poco F1 is priced at Rs. 18,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. This means an effective price cut of up to Rs. 4,000. The Redmi 7 deal also went live over the weekend and it is now listed at Rs. 5,999. There is a Rs. 2,000 discount on the phone.

The Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 is now available at just Rs. 699, down from its launch price of Rs. 799, whereas the Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic is priced at Rs. 1,299, an effective Rs. 200 price discount. The Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080p and the Mi Car Charger Basic Black are also listed for a Rs. 200 price discount. They are currently listed for Rs. 2,499 and Rs. 399, respectively.

The Mi Air Purifier 2S is listed for a discounted price of Rs. 7,999, down from its original price of Rs. 8,999. The Redmi Go 16GB has also been made available in the Diwali sale, however there is no price discount on it, and it still retails at Rs. 4,799. Mi Backpacks, Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2, and Mi Band- HRX Edition are also made available at discounted prices.

The Mi Smart Band 4 will be up for grabs for just Rupee. 1 today, at 4pm IST. Offers from Zoomcar, Swiggy, and Paytm are listed on Xiaomi products during the sale period. Other big deals that we've already reported about include the 32-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro listed at a discounted price of Rs. 10,999, while its 43-inch variant is going for Rs. 19,999. The Mi Band 3 has also received a limited-time price cut and currently be purchased for Rs. 1,799. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is listed staring from a discounted price of Rs. 11,999, while the Redmi 7A starting price has been reduced to Rs. 5,499. All the deals of the Xiaomi Diwali with Mi 2019 sale can be viewed on the dedicated microsite. The sale will go on till October 4.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth, lag-free performance
  • Appealing design
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming low-light camera performance
  • Quite slippery
  • No expandable storage
  • Slow front camera pop-up mechanism
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi K20 review
Display6.39-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Versatile cameras
  • Great value for money
  • Bad
  • 4K video quality could be better
  • Slow front camera pop-up mechanism
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro review
Display6.39-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 855
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Poco F1

Poco F1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Sturdy body
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • No video stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed Xiaomi Poco F1 review
Display6.18-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
Xiaomi Redmi 7

Xiaomi Redmi 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great battery life
  • Very good value for money
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera performance
  • Lots of ads in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 7 review
Display6.26-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 632
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Diwali With Mi, Diwali With Mi Sale 2019, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Price in India, Redmi K20 Pro, Poco F1, Poco F1 Price In India, Redmi 7, Redmi 7 Price in India
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
TikTok Owner ByteDance's First Half Revenue Said to Be Better Than Expected
Microsoft Spots 'Nodersok' Malware That Turns PCs Into Zombie Proxies
Xiaomi Diwali With Mi 2019 Sale: Redmi K20 Pro Price Cut Now Live, Mi Air Purifier 2S, Mi Home Security Camera 360, More Deals
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Offers on Mobiles and Electronics
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Kicks Off: All the Best Offers
  3. Xiaomi's Diwali With Mi Sale Kicks Off: Check Offers on Phones, TVs, More
  4. Vivo U10 Now on Sale in India via Amazon, Vivo E-Store
  5. Netflix’s Bard of Blood Is Bad, and Shah Rukh Khan Should Feel Bad
  6. Asus ROG Phone 2 Next Sale in India Scheduled for October 8
  7. Watch the Trailer for Upstarts, Netflix’s Next Indian Movie
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Spots 'Nodersok' Malware That Turns PCs Into Zombie Proxies
  2. Xiaomi Diwali With Mi 2019 Sale: Redmi K20 Pro Price Cut Now Live, Mi Air Purifier 2S, Mi Home Security Camera 360, More Deals
  3. TikTok Owner ByteDance's First Half Revenue Said to Be Better Than Expected
  4. Huawei Gets Red Carpet Treatment From Russia Over 5G
  5. Bard of Blood: Netflix Tests Limited Free Access in India for Shah Rukh Khan-Produced Original
  6. Asus ROG Phone 2 to Go on Sale in India Again on October 8: Price, Specifications
  7. Elon Musk Unveils New Mars Rocket Prototype, Expects Missions in Months
  8. Upstarts: Netflix Unveils Release Date, Trailer, Cast for Next Indian Movie
  9. Realme C2 Update Brings September Security Patch, Digital Wellbeing, Other New Features
  10. Redmi 8A to Go on Sale for Second Time in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.