Xiaomi Diwali with Mi 2019 sale in underway, and big deals are getting unlocked every day. The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro discounts are now live on Mi.com. The Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 and the Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic deals have also gone live. The Redmi Go is now up for purchase, and so are Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080p and the Mi Car Charge Basic accessories. The Mi Polarised Sunglasses are also set to be available for just Rs. 699 soon. Xiaomi is offering 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank cards on all products purchased via Mi.com.

Starting with the popular Redmi K20 series, the deals on both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are now live. The Redmi K20 will see a price cut of Rs. 2,000, and the 6GB + 64GB model will be listed at Rs. 19,999. Similarly, the Redmi K20 Pro 6GB + 128GB model will be priced at Rs. 24,999, with an effective price cut of Rs. 3,000.

The Poco F1 deals have also gone live over the weekend, and the 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB variants are listed at Rs. 14,999, Rs. 15,999, and Rs. 18,999 respectively. To recall, the Poco F1 is priced at Rs. 18,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. This means an effective price cut of up to Rs. 4,000. The Redmi 7 deal also went live over the weekend and it is now listed at Rs. 5,999. There is a Rs. 2,000 discount on the phone.

The Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 is now available at just Rs. 699, down from its launch price of Rs. 799, whereas the Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic is priced at Rs. 1,299, an effective Rs. 200 price discount. The Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080p and the Mi Car Charger Basic Black are also listed for a Rs. 200 price discount. They are currently listed for Rs. 2,499 and Rs. 399, respectively.

The Mi Air Purifier 2S is listed for a discounted price of Rs. 7,999, down from its original price of Rs. 8,999. The Redmi Go 16GB has also been made available in the Diwali sale, however there is no price discount on it, and it still retails at Rs. 4,799. Mi Backpacks, Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2, and Mi Band- HRX Edition are also made available at discounted prices.

The Mi Smart Band 4 will be up for grabs for just Rupee. 1 today, at 4pm IST. Offers from Zoomcar, Swiggy, and Paytm are listed on Xiaomi products during the sale period. Other big deals that we've already reported about include the 32-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro listed at a discounted price of Rs. 10,999, while its 43-inch variant is going for Rs. 19,999. The Mi Band 3 has also received a limited-time price cut and currently be purchased for Rs. 1,799. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is listed staring from a discounted price of Rs. 11,999, while the Redmi 7A starting price has been reduced to Rs. 5,499. All the deals of the Xiaomi Diwali with Mi 2019 sale can be viewed on the dedicated microsite. The sale will go on till October 4.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.