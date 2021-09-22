Technology News
Xiaomi Civi Launching as a New Smartphone Series on September 27

Xiaomi Civi launch is taking place in China at 2pm CST Asia (11:30am IST) on Monday, September 27.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 September 2021 13:21 IST
Xiaomi Civi Launching as a New Smartphone Series on September 27

Photo Credit: Reuters

Xiaomi Civi may be exclusive to China for the initial stage

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Civi launch has been teased on Weibo
  • The new smartphone series is teased with an enhanced camera performance
  • Xiaomi Civi’s first model may be similar to Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi Civi is set to launch as a new smartphone series in China on September 27, the company announced on Wednesday. The new series is likely to target young customers in the country, with features including a slim build and compelling camera performance. Although Xiaomi has not yet provided any particular details about its Civi models, there could be multiple models that come as an upgrade over the Xiaomi CC lineup that debuted in the Chinese market in 2019 with youth-focussed features.

In a Weibo post, Xiaomi revealed the launch date of the Xiaomi Civi smartphone series. The launch will take place at 2pm CST Asia (11:30am IST) on Monday, September 27.

Xiaomi also shared a teaser image on Weibo that highlights the moniker of the new series and teases its lightweight design as well as an enhanced camera performance.

xiaomi civi teaser image weibo Xiaomi Civi

Xiaomi Civi smartphone series teased online
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Details about the Xiaomi Civi are yet to be officially revealed. But in the meantime, there are speculations that the new smartphone series could come as an upgrade to the existing Mi CC9 lineup that includes models such as Mi CC9, Mi CC9e, Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition, and Mi CC9 Pro Premium Design. It may retain cameras as one of the focus areas to deliver new photo- and video-capturing experiences.

A Xiaomi phone carrying a model number 2107119DC was spotted on China's TENAA listing in August. It could be the first model in the Xiaomi Civi series. The TENAA listing suggested some similarities with the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE that was launched globally last week and is coming to India on September 29.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE features a 90Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, and a 4,250mAh battery. The phone comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM options and with up to 256GB of onboard storage.

It is unclear whether the Xiaomi Civi series will be exclusive to China. The Mi CC9 models were only available in the Chinese market, though some of them reached global markets in rebranded versions. Xiaomi may use a similar strategy this time.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Xiaomi Civi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Redmi Smart TV 32, Smart TV 43 With Dolby Audio, Android TV 11 Launched in India: Price, Specifications

