Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Civi Design Revealed, Will Come With Triple Rear Cameras and Curved Display

Xiaomi Civi launch will take place on September 27.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 23 September 2021 19:26 IST
Xiaomi Civi Design Revealed, Will Come With Triple Rear Cameras and Curved Display

Photo Credit: Weibo

Xiaomi will debut its new series, Xiaomi Civi, on September 27

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Civi will debut on September 27 in China
  • Xiaomi CC series is expected to be rebranded as Xiaomi Civi
  • Xiaomi Civi is said to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

Xiaomi Civi, the new smartphone series from the Chinese smartphone maker will debut on September 27 in China. The Xiaomi CC series that was launched in the company's home market in 2019 is expected to be rebranded with some upgrades as Xiaomi Civi. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has shared a video and posters on Weibo, revealing the design of the phone. The video and posters give a glimpse of the curved display, anti-glare glass back, and slim form factor of the Xiaomi Civi series. Xiaomi has not yet provided any details on the Civi's specifications but an image of the retail box of the smartphone has now appeared online, hinting that the new phone may not come bundled with a charger.

The poster and teaser shared by Xiaomi on Weibo suggest that the Civi may come with triple rear cameras. The handset may have a curved display and an anti-glare glass back, as per the teasers. Also, there appears to be a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, a primary microphone hole, and a SIM card slot at the bottom of the handset. A secondary microphone hole is seen on the top of the Xiaomi Civi smartphone, along with an IR blaster and another speaker griller.

Xiaomi has already announced that Xiaomi Civi launch will take place at 2pm CST Asia (11:30am IST) on Monday, September 27.

The exact specifications of Xiaomi Civi series are not know yet. But an image of the retail box that surfaced online looks thinner than traditional ones and similar to the Mi CC series in terms of colour and pattern. According to a Gizmochina report, the Xiaomi Civi box may not accommodate a charger. The retail box looks similar to the iPhone 13 series which is designed to cut back on plastic waste. The report, however, also suggests that Xiaomi may release another variant with a bundle charger.

Recent reports suggested that a Xiaomi phone with a model number 2107119DC was spotted on China's TENAA listing in August. This is rumoured to be the first model in the Xiaomi Civi series. The TENAA listing also showed some similarities with Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE that was launched globally last week. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE features a 90Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, and a 4,250mAh battery. The upcoming Xiaomi Civi is expected to carry similar features. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM options and with up to 256GB of onboard storage.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Civi, Xiaomi Civi Specifications, Xiaomi Civi Charger, Xiaomi Civi Teaser
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More

Related Stories

Xiaomi Civi Design Revealed, Will Come With Triple Rear Cameras and Curved Display
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Shang-Chi Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  2. How to Watch IPL 2021 Cricket Matches Online
  3. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  4. Dogecoin Knock-Off Nano Dogecoin Gains 5,000 Percent in 24 Hours
  5. Fantastic Beasts 3 Title Revealed, Release Date Moved Up Three Months
  6. iQoo Z5 With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: All You Need to Know
  7. Redmi G 2021 Gaming Laptop With 144Hz Display, Intel and AMD Variants Debuts
  8. Redmi Smart TV 32, Smart TV 43 With Dolby Audio, Android TV 11 Arrive in India
  9. Cryptocurrency Incomes to Be Taxed? Finance Ministry to Reportedly Examine
  10. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Launch, Sale Date Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Civi Design Revealed, Will Come With Triple Rear Cameras and Curved Display
  2. Samsung in Talks With Tesla to Make Next-Gen Self-Driving Chips Based on 7nm Process: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Tipped to Feature 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery
  4. Government Warns Banking Users of Android Malware That Pretends to Help Generate Income Tax Refunds
  5. Realme Dizo Buds Z True Wireless Earbuds Launched in India at Rs. 1,999
  6. Apple Dealt Blow as EU Says It Will Impose Universal Charger for Smartphones to Cut Back on Electronic Waste
  7. Amazon Says It's Relaxing Marijuana Policy To 'Become Earth's Best Employer'
  8. Poco C Series Launch in India Teased for September 30, Poco C4 Speculated
  9. YouTube Testing Offline Video Downloads on Desktop Browser for Premium Accounts: How to Enable
  10. Cryptocurrency: Price Drop Makes Third-Largest Bitcoin Whale Add Over 700 Coins in 2 Days
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com