Xiaomi Civi, the new smartphone series from the Chinese smartphone maker will debut on September 27 in China. The Xiaomi CC series that was launched in the company's home market in 2019 is expected to be rebranded with some upgrades as Xiaomi Civi. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has shared a video and posters on Weibo, revealing the design of the phone. The video and posters give a glimpse of the curved display, anti-glare glass back, and slim form factor of the Xiaomi Civi series. Xiaomi has not yet provided any details on the Civi's specifications but an image of the retail box of the smartphone has now appeared online, hinting that the new phone may not come bundled with a charger.

The poster and teaser shared by Xiaomi on Weibo suggest that the Civi may come with triple rear cameras. The handset may have a curved display and an anti-glare glass back, as per the teasers. Also, there appears to be a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, a primary microphone hole, and a SIM card slot at the bottom of the handset. A secondary microphone hole is seen on the top of the Xiaomi Civi smartphone, along with an IR blaster and another speaker griller.

Xiaomi has already announced that Xiaomi Civi launch will take place at 2pm CST Asia (11:30am IST) on Monday, September 27.

The exact specifications of Xiaomi Civi series are not know yet. But an image of the retail box that surfaced online looks thinner than traditional ones and similar to the Mi CC series in terms of colour and pattern. According to a Gizmochina report, the Xiaomi Civi box may not accommodate a charger. The retail box looks similar to the iPhone 13 series which is designed to cut back on plastic waste. The report, however, also suggests that Xiaomi may release another variant with a bundle charger.

Recent reports suggested that a Xiaomi phone with a model number 2107119DC was spotted on China's TENAA listing in August. This is rumoured to be the first model in the Xiaomi Civi series. The TENAA listing also showed some similarities with Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE that was launched globally last week. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE features a 90Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, and a 4,250mAh battery. The upcoming Xiaomi Civi is expected to carry similar features. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM options and with up to 256GB of onboard storage.