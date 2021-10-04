Technology News
Xiaomi Civi Pro Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listing, May Come With 6.55-Inch OLED Screen

A new Xiaomi smartphone is listed with model number 2109119BC on TENAA.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 4 October 2021 18:38 IST
Xiaomi Civi Pro is speculated to be an upgraded variant of the vanilla Xiaomi Civi (pictured)

  • Xiaomi Civi features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display
  • Xiaomi Civi price in China starts at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 29,600)
  • Xiaomi Civi is confirmed to be exclusive to China only

Xiaomi Civi smartphone was launched in China last week with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display and Snapdragon 778G SoC under the hood. Now, a new Xiaomi smartphone with model number 2109119BC has been spotted on TENAA with some similar specifications as the vanilla Xiaomi Civi. The new handset is speculated to be dubbed Xiaomi Civi Pro. The device listed shows a 6.55-inch OLED screen and a 4,400mAh battery. It should be noted that Xiaomi itself has not shared any information about the launch or details about Xiaomi Civi Pro.

A new Xiaomi phone with the model number 2109119BC has appeared on TENAA. This model, which could be Xiaomi Civi Pro, is listed with specifications almost identical to that of Xiaomi Civi, but with upgraded configurations. The handset is listed with a 6.55-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 3,840x2,160 pixels and a 2.4GHz octa-core processor. Also, it is listed to come with 6GB, 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM options along with 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB inbuilt storage options. As per the listing, the handset is equipped with a 4,400mAh battery.

However, Xiaomi's public relations head Wang Hua has denied the rumours of Xiaomi Civi Pro. He has reportedly told MyDrivers that he has never heard of such a device.

The Chinese smartphone maker earlier confirmed that Xiaomi Civi will be exclusive to Mainland China and it won't launch in global markets. Xiaomi Civi was unveiled with a starting price of CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 29,600). It is offered in Blue, Black, and Pink colour options.

On the specifications front, Xiaomi Civi runs MIUI 12.5. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED 10-bit display with 3D curved glass and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The handset's triple rear camera setup includes 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, a 32-megapixel primary sensor is there.

Xiaomi Civi is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast charging support.

Nithya P Nair
