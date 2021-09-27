Xiaomi Civi smartphone was launched in China on Monday, September 27. The new smartphone from the Chinese tech giant features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi Civi is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The new Xiaomi smartphone gets a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor along with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Xiaomi Civi also comes with Dolby Audio powered stereo speakers.

Xiaomi Civi price, availability

The newly launched Xiaomi Civi is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 29,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is said to be priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 33,100), while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 36,500). The new Xiaomi smartphone will be available for purchase starting September 30 and will be offered in Blue, Black, and Pink colour options.

Xiaomi Civi specifications

The dual-SIM Xiaomi Civi runs MIUI 12.5, based on Android 11. It sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 3D curved glass, 120Hz refresh rate, 950 nits peak brightness, 240HZ touch sampling rate, 402ppi pixel density, and true 10-bit colour. It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

For optics, Xiaomi Civi gets a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degrees field of view and an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 32-megapixel primary sensor.

Connectivity options on Xiaomi Civi include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also gets an in-display fingerprint scanner. Xiaomi has packed a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast charging support that is said to last for more than one day. It measures 71.5mm and 6.98mm in width and thickness, respectively. Xiaomi Civi weighs 166 grams.