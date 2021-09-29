Technology News
Xiaomi Civi Limited to China and Won't Launch in Global Markets, Company Reveals

Xiaomi Civi is confirmed to be exclusive to Mainland China only.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 September 2021 11:39 IST
Xiaomi Civi Limited to China and Won't Launch in Global Markets, Company Reveals

Xiaomi Civi could launch in global markets with a different marketing name

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Civi is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC
  • Xiaomi Civi features a 120Hz OLED display
  • Xiaomi Civi comes with 55W fast charging support

Xiaomi Civi was unveiled just a few days ago, and the mid-range smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and a 120Hz OLED display. This phone is seen to be as a replacement of the CC series. Xiaomi has now confirmed that the Civi will be exclusive to Mainland China only, meaning that it won't launch in global markets. It could be possible that the phone may arrive in other markets as a rebranded model with a different marketing name.

The company confirmed to Android Authority that Xiaomi Civi will not launch in global markets. Responding to a query, Xiaomi told the publication that "Xiaomi Civi remains a Mainland China-only device." This doesn't rule out the possibility of a rebadged model arriving in global markets. It remains to be seen whether Xiaomi chooses that route.

In any case, Xiaomi Civi is seen to be a CC series replacement and is priced in China starting at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 29,600). It is offered in Blue, Black, and Pink colour options.

Xiaomi Civi specifications

As for specifications, the Xiaomi Civi runs MIUI 12.5 and features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED 10-bit display with 3D curved glass and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. For optics, Xiaomi Civi gets a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 32-megapixel primary sensor.

Xiaomi Civi has a 4,500mAh battery on board with 55W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also gets an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
