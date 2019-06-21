Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi Announces 'CC' Smartphone Series, Youth Targeted Models Planned With Meitu Camera Features

Xiaomi Announces 'CC' Smartphone Series, Youth-Targeted Models Planned With Meitu Camera Features

Xiaomi Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e are rumoured as the first two models from the 'CC' series.

By | Updated: 21 June 2019 15:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Announces 'CC' Smartphone Series, Youth-Targeted Models Planned With Meitu Camera Features

Xiaomi says that its CC team consists of "Chic and Cool" members from the 90s

Highlights
  • Xiaomi revealed its "CC" series for smartphones on Weibo
  • The new series is claimed to bring "Colourful" and "Creative" models
  • Xiaomi acquired Meitu's hardware team last year

Xiaomi on Friday announced its new "CC" series for smartphones in China that will target the youth. To build new smartphones for young customers, Xiaomi is working with Meitu engineers, the team that was originally known for the MeituPic photo-editing app. It is, thus, safe to presume that the new phones from the CC series would have some new imaging-centric features. The company said that the phones would be "Colourful" as well as "Creative" -- suggesting us something different from what we have seen on the existing Redmi and Mi series.

As mentioned through a Weibo post, the product team building the CC series at Xiaomi is touted to have "Chic and Cool" members from the 90s. The company also claims that more than half of its CC team includes people from the fields of art and fine arts. This would help distinguish the new models from the competition and attract young customers.

For an enhanced photography experience, the CC series will bring products based on the concept of "Xiaomi with Meitu AI Aesthetics Lab". While Xiaomi would majorly play a role in designing the hardware of the new CC-series smartphones, Meitu may offer various software tweaks and integrate its image-editing technologies.

Xiaomi hasn't yet unveiled any phone models in the CC series. However, if we look at the rumours, the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e could be the first two offerings in the new lineup. Both phones could have selfie-focussed features and use Meitu's camera technology. Xiaomi also notably acquired Meitu's hardware team last year.pdf) that could help add imaging advancements to the new models.

Particularly, the Xiaomi Mi CC9 is reported to have a motorised flip camera similar to the Asus 6Z aka ZenFone 6. The flip camera module could have a 48-megapixel primary sensor, as well as a secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a tertiary sensor with a telephoto lens. Moreover, the phone could be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730 SoC.

The Xiaomi Mi CC9e, on the other hand, would have a waterdrop-style display notch instead of a flip camera module. The phone is also said to have an in-display fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon 712 SoC, and a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

A Xiaomi phone recently surfaced on TENAA that is believed to be the Mi CC9e. The TENAA listing showed a triple rear camera setup and a waterdrop-style notch.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi CC, Xiaomi Meitu, Meitu, Xiaomi, Mi CC9, Mi CC9e
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Wearable Devices Market to Hit 223 Million Units in 2019: IDC
Xiaomi Announces 'CC' Smartphone Series, Youth-Targeted Models Planned With Meitu Camera Features
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 7
TRENDING
  1. Horns Are Growing on Young People's Skulls Due to Phone Use: Research
  2. Xiaomi Announces 'CC' Smartphone Series Targeted at the Youth
  3. Here Are the TVs That Netflix Works Best On in 2019
  4. Nvidia GeForce RTX ‘Super’ GPU Refresh, RTX 20 Series Price Cuts Rumoured
  5. Vivo Y12 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Redmi K20 Pro Explorer Programme Begins in India Ahead of Formal Launch
  7. This Startup Wants to Make Internet Access More Affordable Than Jio
  8. Realme 2, Realme C1 Get Android Pie-Based ColorOS Beta Update in India
  9. Huawei Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, Nova 5i With Quad Rear Camera Setups Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.