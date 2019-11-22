Xiaomi Building Its Own Factory for 5G Phones: Report

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said at the ongoing 2019 World 5G Conference that the company is in the last stage of building its 5G factory, which will see the development and production of 5G flagships. The factory will be located in the Beijing Economic and Technologic Development Zone and is expected to be finished in December, GSMArena reported on Thursday.

As per report, the expected yield of the plant, covering an area of 187,000 square meters, is around 60 units per minute which is over 60 per cent than the current traditional factories.

Additionally, Xiaomi is aiming to introduce at least 10 5G smartphones in 2020 as it mulls quickly making 5G devices just as common as 4G phones.

According to the handset maker's founder Lei Jun, Xiaomi aims to launch 5G phones that could cover the full range of prices from the lower to the higher end.

Company's CEO also said that the all Xiaomi smartphones with a price tag above $285 (2000 Yuan) will be 5G phones.

Xiaomi for its part already offers a few 5G phones, such as the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G and the wraparound Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha.

The company has already launched a 5G+AIoT strategy so as to increase the development and adoption of the use of its AIoT sevices.