While Xiaomi already gained huge popularity for selling affordable handsets, the Chinese giant is nowadays in the rumours for developing a gaming phone codenamed Blackshark. The smartphone originally surfaced on benchmarking site AnTuTu last month. And now, a leak is showing its performance results on Geekbench. The Xiaomi phone has apparently received 2452 single-core scores and 8452 multi-core scores on the Geekbench app version 4.2.2.

As leaked by Slashleaks, the Geekbench listing shows that the dubious Xiaomi phone runs Android 8.0 Oreo and is powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. These details match the previously spotted AnTuTu listing. The original details also specified that the handset has 32GB of inbuilt storage and full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Similarly, the listing showed that the smartphone achieved 270,680 scores on AnTuTu benchmark.

It is unclear when Xiaomi will launch the smartphone in question. However, the company reportedly launched a mobile gaming company called Black Shark in the recent past under which it is likely to bring the new handset. The Black Shark site even confirmed Xiaomi as one of its primary investors, though it doesn't mention information about the smartphone development.

The details that are available so far aren't revealing any specific components to confirm high-end gaming capabilities on the rumoured Xiaomi smartphone. Nevertheless, the presence of the Snapdragon 845 SoC hints that it will be a top-end model by the company. The latest Snapdragon SoC is reported to debut on the Mi MIX 2S that is set to arrive on March 27.

Earlier this month, Xiaomi Mi 7 surfaced on Geekbench as 'Deeper'. A Snapdragon 632-powered Xiaomi Berlin also reached the benchmarking site recently.