Technology News
loading

Xiaomi, 8 More Chinese Companies Blacklisted by US Government Over Alleged Military Links

US investors will have to divest their stakes in Chinese companies on the military list by November this year.

By Associated Press | Updated: 15 January 2021 10:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi, 8 More Chinese Companies Blacklisted by US Government Over Alleged Military Links

CNOOC has been involved in offshore drilling in the disputed waters South China Sea

Highlights
  • Xiaomi overtook Apple as the world’s No. 3 smartphone maker in Q3 of 2020
  • Chinese state-owned Skyrizon was also added to the economic blacklist
  • US investors will have to divest their stakes in Chinese companies

The US government has blacklisted Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi and China's third-largest national oil company for alleged military links, heaping pressure on Beijing in President Donald Trump's last week in office.

The Department of Defense added nine companies to its list of Chinese companies with military links, including Xiaomi and state-owned plane manufacturer Commercial Aircraft of China (Comac).

US investors will have to divest their stakes in Chinese companies on the military list by November this year, according to an executive order signed by Trump in November.

Xiaomi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Xiaomi overtook Apple as the world's No. 3 smartphone maker by sales in the third quarter of 2020, according to data by Gartner. Xiaomi's market share has grown as Huawei's sales have suffered after it was blacklisted by the US and its smartphones were cut off from essential services from Google.

Separately, the Commerce Department put China National Offshore Oil Corp. (CNOOC) on the entity list, an economic blacklist that forbids US firms from exporting or transferring technology with the companies named unless permission has been obtained from the US government. The move comes after about 60 Chinese companies were added to the list in December, including drone maker DJI and semiconductor firm SMIC.

CNOOC has been involved in offshore drilling in the disputed waters South China Sea, where Beijing has overlapping territorial claims with other countries including Vietnam, the Philippines, Brunei, Taiwan, and Malaysia.

“China's reckless and belligerent actions in the South China Sea and its aggressive push to acquire sensitive intellectual property and technology for its militarisation efforts are a threat to US national security and the security of the international community,” US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement.

“CNOOC acts as a bully for the People's Liberation Army to intimidate China's neighbours, and the Chinese military continues to benefit from government civil-military fusion policies for malign purposes,” Ross said.

CNOOC did not immediately comment.

Chinese state-owned company Skyrizon was also added to the economic blacklist, for its push to “acquire and indigenise foreign military technologies,” Ross said.

Beijing Skyrizon Aviation, founded by tycoon Wang Jing, drew US criticism for an attempt to take over Ukraine's military aircraft engine maker Motor Sich in 2017. The concern was that advanced aerospace technology would end up being used for military purposes.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Xiaomi, CNOOC, Donald Trump
WhatsApp Faces First Legal Challenge in India Over Updated Privacy Policy

Related Stories

Xiaomi, 8 More Chinese Companies Blacklisted by US Government Over Alleged Military Links
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 'India Won’t Have Its Own Messenger' Hike CEO Says
  2. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, Its Cheapest 5G Smartphone Yet, Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra Launched
  4. Facebook, WhatsApp, TikTok Top List of Most Popular Apps of 2020: App Annie
  5. Star Wars Open-World Game Announced by Ubisoft, Lucasfilm Games
  6. OnePlus 9 Lite Tipped to Debut With Snapdragon 865 SoC in India
  7. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Kicks Off on January 20
  8. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Earphones With ANC Launched
  9. If You Build for India, You Build For World: Signal Co-Founder To NDTV
  10. HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 690 5G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia Partners With Google to Build Cloud-Based 5G Network
  2. Xiaomi, 8 More Chinese Companies Blacklisted by US Government Over Alleged Military Links
  3. WhatsApp Faces First Legal Challenge in India Over Updated Privacy Policy
  4. Google Closes $2.1-Billion Fitbit Deal as US, Australia Probes Continue
  5. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Earphones With Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation Launched: Price, Specifications, Features
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra With 120Hz Displays Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Asus ExpertBook B9, Asus BR1100C, Asus ExpertCenter D7, More Laptops Unveiled at CES 2021
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21+, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Price, Renders, Colour Options Leak Hours Before Launch
  9. WhatsApp Gained Most Monthly Active Users in India in 2020, Facebook Led Downloads: App Annie
  10. Acer Predator, Acer Nitro, Acer Aspire Series Laptops Get New Intel, AMD CPUs, Nvidia GPUs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com