  Xiaomi Black Shark 'Skywalker' Spotted on Geekbench, Snapdragon 855 SoC and 8GB RAM Tipped

Xiaomi Black Shark 'Skywalker' Spotted on Geekbench, Snapdragon 855 SoC and 8GB RAM Tipped

09 January 2019
Xiaomi Black Shark Skywalker is tipped to run on Android Pie

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Black Shark Skywalker spotted on Geekbench with 8GB RAM
  • It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 procecssor
  • The smartphone is listed to run on Android Pie

Xiaomi Black Shark Skywalker has now appeared on Geekbench revealing key specifications. The upcoming phone is expected to be a Black Shark successor, and is listed to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC and pack 8GB of RAM. This comes just after the Xiaomi Mi 9 codenamed Cepheus was spotted on Geekbench with the same processor but packing 6GB RAM. Xiaomi is also set to launch a new Redmi phone in China tomorrow, and this device will sport the Sony IMX568 48-megapixel sensor.

Coming back to the Xiaomi Black Shark Skywalker, the Geekbench listing suggests that the smartphone will run on Android Pie, be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 855 SoC, and pack 8GB RAM. The smartphone sees a single-core score of 3,494 and a multi-core score of 11,149. The Geekbench listing was first spotted by PlayfulDroid.

The Xiaomi Black Shark successor, tipped first to be called the Black Shark 2 was expected to launch in October, but that didn't happen. Instead, the company made the Black Shark available globally in November. Now, with the Geekbench spotting, the Xiaomi Black Shark Skywalker could be launched soon.

To recall, the Xiaomi Black Shark was launched first in China in April, and the Skywalker variant could be launched around the same time. Other phones expected to be powered by the new processor are the Sony Xperia XZ4 and the Samsung Galaxy S10. The OnePlus 7 on the other hand is confirmed to launch with the new processor.

The Xiaomi Black Shark phone [was launched at a starting price of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 31,100). The smartphone sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display, be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM models. The smartphone has a dual-rear camera setup with a 20-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor, and a 20-megapixel selfie sensor as well. It packs a 4,000mAh battery, weighs 190 grams, and offers 64GB and 128GB storage options.

Further reading: Xiaomi Black Shark Skywalker, Xiaomi Black Shark Skywalker Specifications, Xiaomi Black Shark, Xiaomi
