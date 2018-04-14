Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Xiaomi Launches Black Shark Gaming Smartphone With Controller Dock, Price Starts at CNY 2,999

Xiaomi Launches Black Shark Gaming Smartphone With Controller Dock, Price Starts at CNY 2,999

 
14 April 2018
Xiaomi Launches Black Shark Gaming Smartphone With Controller Dock, Price Starts at CNY 2,999

The Xiaomi Black Shark gaming dock is priced at CNY 179 (roughly Rs. 1,900)

Highlights

  • Black Shark sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display
  • It comes in two RAM and inbuilt storage variants
  • The price of the phone starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 31,100)

Black Shark, the first gaming smartphone from Xiaomi-backed Black Shark, was launched in China on Friday. The new Xiaomi smartphone comes with several gaming-centric features, including a liquid cooling system. The Black Shark price starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 31,100). It has been listed on the Xiaomi China site as well as its YouPin e-commerce site. It is also listed on JD.com and it will go on sale starting April 20. The smartphone will be sold in the country and there is no information on whether it will be unveiled globally.

The Xiaomi Black Shark features the same green and black coloured design aesthetics as that of the Razer Phone. It supports DCI-P3 Wide colour gamut that goes up to 97 percent. It comes with brightness up to 550 nits. The smartphone has got support for Bluetooth 4.0 and the company has introduced a gaming controller as well. For those who are interested in benchmark scores, Xiaomi revealed that the AnTuTu score for the Black Shark was 2,79,464.

During the announcement, Xiaomi also announced a controller dock for the Black Shark gaming smartphone. The controller comes with a joystick and a trigger button, and can be connected to the handset. This controller has been priced at CNY 179 (roughly Rs. 1,900). Also, the smartphone is equipped with a multi-stage direct-touch integrated liquid cooling system to prevent the handset from overheating. The company is also touting the presence of an X-type antenna, ensuring connectivity whether held in landscape or portrait and avoiding the 'grip of death'.

Xiaomi Black Shark price

The Xiaomi Black Shark has been announced at a starting price of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 31,100) in China. This price is for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant. Meanwhile, for the 8GB+128GB variant, you will have to pay CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 36,300). Notably, the smartphone will ship in two colour models - Polar Night and Sky Grey.

Xiaomi Black Shark specifications

The Xiaomi Black Shark sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, coupled with Adreno 630 GPU and two different RAM and storage variants. It comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM models. The smartphone has a dual-rear camera setup with a 20-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor, both with f/1.75 aperture and LED flash. It has a front camera with 20-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

The Xiaomi Black Shark phone comes in 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage variants. Also, the smartphone packs a 4000mAh battery and comes with Quick Charge 3.0 support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, AGPS, and Glonass. Sensors onboard are Gyroscope, Geomagnetic, Gravity Sensor, Proximity Sensor, and Ambient Light sensor. The phone measures 161.62x75.4x9.25mm and weighs 190 grams.

