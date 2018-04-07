Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi-Backed Black Shark Gaming Smartphone's Design Revealed in New Teaser

 
, 07 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi-Backed Black Shark Gaming Smartphone's Design Revealed in New Teaser

Photo Credit: Black Shark/ Weibo

Highlights

  • Xiaomi-backed Black Shark is launching the smartphone next week
  • It is already confirmed to sport a Snapdragon 845 SoC
  • Now, the company has partially revealed the smartphone's design

Xiaomi-backed Black Shark is all set to launch its top-end gaming smartphone on Friday, April 13. In the run up to the launch, the company has already revealed that it runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 flagship mobile SoC, and now, in its latest teasers, the company has partially shown off its design. A separate leak shows it would be using a new 'X antenna' technology. The smartphone is also thought to have been spotted on benchmarking sites in the recent past, tipping some other specifications.

In a post on Weibo, Xiaomi-backed Black Shark teases the gaming capabilities of the smartphone, whilst also showing off the design. Most of the right half of the smartphone can be seen, and curved edges are visible, apart from the power button on the right.

In a separate post, a tipster claims leaked design sketches of the upcoming gaming smartphone show it will use an 'X antenna' technology - something the company had teased itself back on April 1. The schematics (seen below) emphasise curved corners similar to the what we see in the official teaser, with GPS, Wi-Fi, LTE, and MIMO networks placed correspondingly across the four corners.

xiaomi black shark gaming smartphone jlike weibo xiaomi

Photo Credit: Jlike/ Weibo

Previously, an AnTuTu listing tipped the Xiaomi-backed Black Shark gaming smartphone will sport a full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 32GB of onboard storage. Similarly, a listing on Geekbench highlighted that the new handset will run Android 8.0 Oreo and include 8GB of RAM. There haven't been many gaming-centric smartphones launched in the recent past, and Black Shark appears to be taking on Razer and the recently unveiled Razer Phone. We can expect it to be cheaper of course, continuing in the Xiaomi tradition of placing products at price points that under-cut the market.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iaomi Black Shark, Black Shark, Xiaomi Blackshark, Mobiles, Android, Xiaomi, iaomi Black Shark Specifications
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Airtel VoLTE Beta With 30GB Free Data in Delhi and Rajasthan, Official Delhi Launch 'Very Soon'
Xiaomi-Backed Black Shark Gaming Smartphone's Design Revealed in New Teaser
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
TRENDING
  1. I Gave Up Google Apps and Services for 5 Months. Here's What I Learnt
  2. OnePlus 6 Alert Slider to Offer 'Slide to Focus' Option, Hints Company
  3. How to Watch IPL 2018 Live Online
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 5 Open Sale Now Permanent on Amazon India, Mi.com
  5. Uber Will Now Put an 'Authorisation Hold' on Card Before Your Trip Begins
  6. Airtel to Deploy 'Massive MIMO Pre-5G' Networks Across IPL 2018 Venues
  7. Vivo V9 vs Oppo F7: Which One Is a 'Notch' Above the Other?
  8. BSNL Launches Rs. 248 IPL Pack, Offers 3GB Data Per Day
  9. Nokia 6 (2018) With Snapdragon 630 SoC Goes on Sale in India
  10. Xiaomi's Black Shark Gaming Smartphone Design Revealed in New Teaser
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.