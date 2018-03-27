Xiaomi 'Black Shark' Gaming Smartphone Teased to Sport Snapdragon 845 SoC

While it was previously spotted with a codename specifying "Blackshark", the suspicious Xiaomi smartphone has now received an official account on Weibo as Black Shark. Xiaomi is a primary investor in Black Shark, a mobile gaming company that was launched in China in the recent past. The official account confirms that the new model, which is so far rumoured as Xiaomi's first gaming smartphone, will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. It also suggests that the Chinese giant is aiming to counter the Razer phone by launching the new handset under its Black Shark sub-brand.

As per the teaser posted on the official Black Shark account on Weibo, the new smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC. Black Shark and Qualcomm brands are also visible on the teaser, though a Xiaomi logo isn't. Notably, the company didn't use its name on many teasers pointing to the launch of Mi series flagships in the past to reach global audiences. It is therefore possible the company is planning a similar strategy with the Black Shark brand as well and is apparently set to promote it as an individual smartphone brand. This could ultimately contribute to expanding the company's market presence.

Photo Credit: Black Shark/ Weibo

A listing on AnTuTu recently confirmed that the Black Shark smartphone will feature a full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and include 32GB of onboard storage. A Geekbench listing also mentioned that the phone runs Android 8.0 Oreo and has 8GB of RAM. It is unclear when the Black Shark phone will hit stores.