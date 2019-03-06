Xiaomi subsidiary Black Shark has released the first teaser for its upcoming Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone, which confirms that the new model will feature a new liquid cooling system called Liquid Cool 3.0. The 9-second Chinese teaser video was posted by Black Shark founder Peter Wu and shared by the company's official Weibo account. According to the translated text, it seems that the Liquid Cool 3.0 design might cool the entire phone, not just the processor. The Black Shark 2 gaming phone is expected to be released in the near future, but a specific date is not yet known. The company can be expected to continue releasing teasers leading up to the official launch.

Black Shark recently announced its official presence in India, with a local office in Bengaluru. The company is headed by global VP David Li, and it announced its intention to hire a large staff. Indian mobile gamers can expect the company to launch its smartphones, peripherals and accessories in India. It is unclear whether the upcoming Black Shark 2 will be the first device to be launched here, or whether the company will bring in the existing Black Shark and Black Shark Helo which are currently only available in China and Europe.

The second-generation Black Shark gaming smartphone should be nearly ready to launch, and was expected to at least be announced at or around the recently concluded MWC 2019 trade show, after Xiaomi Product Director Wang Teng Thomas put up a Weibo post saying he has seen the device, and calling it “full of personality, very cool” and “too fast”. This followed a Weibo post by Xiaomi founder Lei Jun hyping the upcoming launch, which seemed like part of a publicity campaign to generate buzz.

The Black Shark 2 is rumoured to be codenamed ‘Black Shark Skywalker', after a device by this name appeared in the Geekbench online database. This phone was recorded as featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with 8GB of RAM, running Android 9 Pie. It was speculated at the time that this was a development unit being tested internally. The database record shows that this device scored 3,494 in the single-core test and 11,149 in the multi-core test.

The original Xiaomi Black Shark was launched exclusively in China in April 2018 and went on sale to buyers in the UK and Europe in November. The device was based on the Snapdragon 845 SoC and had up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, a 5.99-inch screen, a liquid cooling system, and a 4000mAh battery. Buyers got a free game controller called the Black Shark Gamepad in the box with each device. A refresh called the Black Shark Helo was launched in October, with a slightly larger 6.01-inch display and up to 10GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Black Shark Helo is still available only in China.