Technology News

Xiaomi Black Shark Gaming Phone 2 Teaser Tips Liquid Cool 3.0 Tech, Could Launch Soon

, 06 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Black Shark Gaming Phone 2 Teaser Tips Liquid Cool 3.0 Tech, Could Launch Soon

Highlights

  • The Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone could be about to launch
  • The teaser indicates a liquid cooling system for the phone's whole body
  • Black Shark recently announced its official presence in India

Xiaomi subsidiary Black Shark has released the first teaser for its upcoming Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone, which confirms that the new model will feature a new liquid cooling system called Liquid Cool 3.0. The 9-second Chinese teaser video was posted by Black Shark founder Peter Wu and shared by the company's official Weibo account. According to the translated text, it seems that the Liquid Cool 3.0 design might cool the entire phone, not just the processor. The Black Shark 2 gaming phone is expected to be released in the near future, but a specific date is not yet known. The company can be expected to continue releasing teasers leading up to the official launch.

Black Shark recently announced its official presence in India, with a local office in Bengaluru. The company is headed by global VP David Li, and it announced its intention to hire a large staff. Indian mobile gamers can expect the company to launch its smartphones, peripherals and accessories in India. It is unclear whether the upcoming Black Shark 2 will be the first device to be launched here, or whether the company will bring in the existing Black Shark and Black Shark Helo which are currently only available in China and Europe.

The second-generation Black Shark gaming smartphone should be nearly ready to launch, and was expected to at least be announced at or around the recently concluded MWC 2019 trade show, after Xiaomi Product Director Wang Teng Thomas put up a Weibo post saying he has seen the device, and calling it “full of personality, very cool” and “too fast”. This followed a Weibo post by Xiaomi founder Lei Jun hyping the upcoming launch, which seemed like part of a publicity campaign to generate buzz.

The Black Shark 2 is rumoured to be codenamed ‘Black Shark Skywalker', after a device by this name appeared in the Geekbench online database. This phone was recorded as featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with 8GB of RAM, running Android 9 Pie. It was speculated at the time that this was a development unit being tested internally. The database record shows that this device scored 3,494 in the single-core test and 11,149 in the multi-core test.

The original Xiaomi Black Shark was launched exclusively in China in April 2018 and went on sale to buyers in the UK and Europe in November. The device was based on the Snapdragon 845 SoC and had up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, a 5.99-inch screen, a liquid cooling system, and a 4000mAh battery. Buyers got a free game controller called the Black Shark Gamepad in the box with each device. A refresh called the Black Shark Helo was launched in October, with a slightly larger 6.01-inch display and up to 10GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Black Shark Helo is still available only in China.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Black Shark, Black Shark 2, Xiaomi Black Shark 2, Xiaomi Black Shark Skywalker
Jamshed Avari Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over eight years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and ... More
Moon Shot: Toyota, Japan Space Agency Plan Lunar Mission
Fortnite Xbox One Bundle in the Works: Report
Xiaomi Black Shark Gaming Phone 2 Teaser Tips Liquid Cool 3.0 Tech, Could Launch Soon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S8
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e Launched in India
  2. Google's Bolo App Seeks to Help Rural Indian Kids Enhance Reading Skills
  3. Galaxy Fold Will Launch in India, Samsung's DJ Koh Confirms
  4. 'Paytm First' Loyalty Programme Takes on Amazon Prime, Flipkart Plus
  5. Brace Yourselves for a Password-Free Web in the Near Future
  6. Reliance Jio to Offer Double Data to Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro Buyers
  7. Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20
  8. Xiaomi Reveals New Features Coming to MIUI 10 and MIUI 11
  9. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  10. Meizu Note 9 With 48-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in China
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.