Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Gaming Phone With Snapdragon 855 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 price in India starts at Rs. 39,999.

By | Updated: 27 May 2019 13:45 IST


Xiaomi Black Shark 2 sports a TrueView Display-powered Super AMOLED panel

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Black Shark 2 will be offered in two colours
  • The phone was first launched in China earlier this year
  • Black Shark 2 packs Liquid Cool 3.0 liquid-cooling technology

Xiaomi-backed brand Black Shark has launched the Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone in India. The smartphone that was debuted in China back in March this year comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SOC and includes up to 12GB of RAM. The Black Shark 2 will go on sale in the country starting June 4. In addition to the top-of-the-line SoC, there are various features that make the new phone a compelling option for mobile gamers. There is a Liquid Cool 3.0 liquid-cooling technology to increase heat dissipation. Similarly, the Black Shark 2 comes with a touch response rate of 240Hz.

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 price in India

The Xiaomi Black Shark 2 price in India has been set at Rs. 39,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while its top-of-the-line with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage comes with a price tag of Rs. 49,999. The phone will be offered in Shadow Black and Frozen Silver colour options.

As we mentioned, the Black Shark 2 will go on sale in India starting June 4 through Flipkart.

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 specifications, features

The Black Shark 2 comes as the successor to last year's Black Shark. It sports a proprietary Liquid Cool 3.0 technology that is designed to increase heat dissipation by 20 times. There is also Qualcomm's Snapdragon Elite Gaming to deliver an upgraded gaming experience while on-the-go. Further, the phone has a pressure-sensing Magic Press technology.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Black Shark 2 features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display along with TrueView Display support, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 403ppi of pixel density. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with Adreno 640 GPU and up to 12GB RAM.

In terms of optics, the Black Shark 2 sports a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The rear camera setup supports 2x optical zoom. Also, the phone comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera at the front that has an f/2.0 lens on top.

The Xiaomi Black Shark 2 has 128GB and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage options. On the connectivity front, the phone comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a gyroscope. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Lastly, it packs a 4,000mAh battery and measures 163.61x75.01x8.77mm.


