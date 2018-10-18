Xiaomi Black Shark Event on October 23, Black Shark 2 May Be Launched

Xiaomi launched its first Black Shark gaming phone in April this year, and made it available in China. It recently launched its global website, with the page hinting at the device arriving soon in international markets. A leak yesterday claimed that the Black Shark 2 may get unveiled on October 23, and now the company has officially confirmed that date. A poster teaser confirms the launch date of the new phone, but doesn't reveal any other details. It comes with a large five indicating at the number of days left for the official launch.

The poster has been published on Weibo via the official account of Black Shark. The poster doesn't reveal the name of the device, but a recent TENAA listing and a Geekbench spotting suggests that it could be the Black Shark 2. Even if the Black Shark 2 is unveiled in China on October 23, we expect its availability to be soon announced in international markets as well, given that the global website is now live and taking registrations for notifications.

The recent TENAA listing revealed that the upcoming Black Shark device sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display, a 4,000mAh battery, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with Adreno 630 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone could also have a dedicated liquid cooling technology to offer out-of-the-box thermal management for an enhanced gaming experience.

There have been no leaks on the pricing of the upcoming Black Shark device, but to recall, the first Black Shark phone was priced starting at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 31,100) and it went up to CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 36,300).

Yesterday's Geekbench spotting also reiterated that the Black Shark device will run on Android 8.1 Oreo, be powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC and pack 8GB of RAM. The phone is listed with model number AWM-A0 and its single core score was 2403, while its multi core score is listed to be at 8389.