Black Shark 2, the new gaming-centric smartphone by Xiaomi-backed Black Shark, was launched in China in March. The phone is now expected to arrive in India very soon, given that it has allegedly been spotted to pass the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. The new phone comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC along with the Snapdragon Elite Gaming graphic processing technology. There is also features like Liquid Cool 3.0 liquid-cooling technology, 240Hz touch response rate that comes along with a touch algorithm optimisation specifically for games, and a touch response time of 43.5 milliseconds.

MySmartPrice allegedly spotted the Black Shark 2 getting certified on BIS indicating an imminent launch. Xiaomi hasn't made any announcement from its end so far. The BIS listing reveals little else apart from listing the SKW-HO model number. The report says that the phone can be expected to launch in India before the end of the second quarter.

In China, the Black Shark 2 price is at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 32,700) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model, while its 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage option is priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 35,800). There is also 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 38,800) and the top-end model with 12GB RAM/ 256GB storage at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 42,900). The phone was launched in Shadow Black and Frozen Silver colour options.

Black Shark 2 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Black Shark 2 features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 403ppi of pixel density. The display panel has 108.9-percent DCI P3 colour gamut and a contrast ratio of 60,000:1. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM.

Black Shark has provided a dual rear camera setup on the new model with a 48-megapixel primary sensor that comes with an f/1.75 lens. There is also a 12-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.2 lens. The rear camera setup supports 2x optical zoom. For selfies, the phone has a 20-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Black Shark 2 has 128GB and 256GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage options. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. The phone also has an accelerometer, ambient light, in-display fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, and magnetometer. Besides, it packs a 4,000mAh battery and measures 163.61x75.01x8.77mm.

Features on board include stereo audio, Liquid Cool 3.0 for enhanced heat dissipation, TrueView Display to deliver uplifted imaging, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon Elite Gaming for powering intense sessions. The smartphone also comes with a Magic Press pressure-sensing technology that works similar to Apple's 3D touch.