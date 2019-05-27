Xiaomi Black Shark 2 will launch in India today, the latest gaming smartphone from Xiaomi-backed brand Black Shark. The launch is set to take place in New Delhi at 1pm IST, and you should stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for the latest updates from the event. You can also find the Black Shark 2 launch live stream below. To recall, the Black Shark 2 was launched in March by Xiaomi in China, and it sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM to provide gaming performance. Read on for details about the expected Black Shark 2 price in India, specifications, and more.

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 price in India (expected), how to watch live stream

In China, the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 price starts at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 32,700) for the 6GB/ 128GB model, going up to CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 35,800) for the 8GB/ 128GB model, CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 38,800) for the 8GB/ 256GB model, and finally, CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 42,900) for the 12GB/ 256GB model. We can expect Xiaomi to bring fewer configurations at the India launch, and keep the Black Shark 2 price in India to be quite close to the converted China price. The Black Shark 2 was launched in Frozen Silver and Shadow Black colour variants.

Flipkart has also teased the smartphone, so we can expect the e-commerce site to sell Black Shark 2 as well. The Xiaomi Black Shark 2 India launch will be live streamed on Flipkart, and you can watch it right here.

Black Shark 2 specifications, features

As a successor to last year's Black Shark, the Black Shark 2 comes with a list of new technologies. There is the Liquid Cool 3.0 for enhanced heat dissipation, TrueView Display to deliver uplifted imaging, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon Elite Gaming to take your gaming experience to next level. The smartphone also comes with a Magic Press pressure-sensing technology that works similar to Apple's 3D touch and enables customisation of pressure sensitivity on the display to offer enhanced control.

The Black Shark 2 also packs a new touch algorithm that is designed to reduce the touch response time on the display to as low as 43.5 milliseconds. Further, Black Shark has provided stereo audio along with artificial intelligence (AI)-based noise reduction and anti-howling sound experience. The phone also comes with an X-shaped antenna design layout as well as dual-frequency GPS.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Black Shark 2 features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 403ppi of pixel density. The display panel has 108.9-percent DCI P3 colour gamut and a contrast ratio of 60,000:1. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM.

Black Shark has provided a dual rear camera setup on the new model with a 48-megapixel primary sensor that comes with an f/1.75 lens. There is also a 12-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.2 lens. The rear camera setup supports 2x optical zoom. For selfies, the phone has a 20-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Black Shark 2 has 128GB and 256GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage options. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. The phone also has an accelerometer, ambient light, in-display fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, and magnetometer. Besides, it packs a 4,000mAh battery and measures 163.61x75.01x8.77mm.